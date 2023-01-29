IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India ink series-levelling win in low-scoring Lucknow thriller
Today at 10:55 PM
India beat New Zealand in the second T20I by six wickets|
(BCCI)
After losing the first T20I of the series, India scripted a comeback owing to a clinical effort from the bowling unit in a closely contested fixture. Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets while the spinners chipped in with one wicket each to help India orchestrate a six-wicket victory.
For what is renowned as a batter dominated format, the T20I encounter in Lucknow between India and New Zealand offered a surprise to spectators as it was dominated by spinners from start to end. New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss but their decision went horribly wrong as the visitors kept losing wickets on a regular basis. Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav were lethal with the ball, scalping a wicket each while keeping a lock on runs. Hardik Pandya had earlier provided a flying start to the innings with an early wicket while two scalps in the death overs from Arshdeep restricted the Kiwis to 99/8.
India were also reduced to 50/3 during the chase but a brief partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar helped stage a recovery. Washington was eventually dismissed for a score of 10 but the pair of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav guided the hosts to a six-wicket win. Hardik ended up unbeaten on 15 runs from 20 balls while his partner at the other end tallied 26 runs from 31 balls.
What a great finish!
India won tensed low scoring match by 6 wickets. #INDVsNZT20 #Indian #IndianCricketTeam .#todays #Trending #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/HBK4MDPoK6— Rani sharma (@Ranisha59144363) January 29, 2023
Pitch was different!
#AskStar why India won in this lazy way?— KARNAIL SINGH (@KARNAIL81413927) January 29, 2023
Absolute thriller!
#IndvNZ India won! Boundary came off the penultimate ball.. That was made way too close.. 6 wickets were in hand and India took it almost till the last ball pic.twitter.com/yibmnsjExp— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 29, 2023
Tough finish tho!
The moment India won a low scoring thriller against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav finish the match with a four!pic.twitter.com/ZZdIKllvq2— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 29, 2023
Fingers crossed and never returned to normal form!
What a nail biting finish— CRICKET SOURCE (@JunnuSatheesh) January 29, 2023
Finally India won the match and made series 1-1🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#INDVsNZT20 #INDvENGFinalOnFanCode
Good!
#INDVsNZT20 India won the second MasterCard T20I against New Zealand #Mastercard 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Abhishek Kumar (@AbhiAry73900824) January 29, 2023
Leveled!
2nd T20I 🇮🇳vs🇳🇿— Ravinder Singh (@Ravinder253366) January 29, 2023
India won by 6 wickets
Series level at 1-1(3)
NZ 99-8(20)
IND 101-4(19.5)#INDVsNZT20 #indvsnz
Good to watch Surya finish things of in style!
2ND T20I. India Won by 6 Wickets @surya_14kumar @hardikpandya7 #INDVsNZT20 series level 1-1— Devender Kaswan (@KaswanDevender) January 29, 2023
Over all a very good game!
India won🇮🇳 Great display of Captaincy and bowling by them.— क्षत्रिय आदर्श पुण्डीर (@pundiradarsh01) January 29, 2023
what a tough pitch man!
💪🇮🇳💓#INDVsNZT20 pic.twitter.com/C1HjkaiN5I
:|
Worst Cricketing pitch i ever seen 👀, SKY doesn't hits a single boundary after 30 balls 😮 but he hits winning boundary for India . Although India won the match and its was superb.....🔥 #SuryakumarYadav#surya pic.twitter.com/0BbVtW9noA— Saurav kr Singh (@sauravsingh5665) January 29, 2023