IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India ink series-levelling win in low-scoring Lucknow thriller

For what is renowned as a batter dominated format, the T20I encounter in Lucknow between India and New Zealand offered a surprise to spectators as it was dominated by spinners from start to end. New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss but their decision went horribly wrong as the visitors kept losing wickets on a regular basis. Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav were lethal with the ball, scalping a wicket each while keeping a lock on runs. Hardik Pandya had earlier provided a flying start to the innings with an early wicket while two scalps in the death overs from Arshdeep restricted the Kiwis to 99/8.