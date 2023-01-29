More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India ink series-levelling win in low-scoring Lucknow thriller

Today at 10:55 PM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India beat New Zealand in the second T20I by six wickets

After losing the first T20I of the series, India scripted a comeback owing to a clinical effort from the bowling unit in a closely contested fixture. Arshdeep Singh scalped two wickets while the spinners chipped in with one wicket each to help India orchestrate a six-wicket victory.

For what is renowned as a batter dominated format, the T20I encounter in Lucknow between India and New Zealand offered a surprise to spectators as it was dominated by spinners from start to end. New Zealand opted to bat first after winning the toss but their decision went horribly wrong as the visitors kept losing wickets on a regular basis. Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav were lethal with the ball, scalping a wicket each while keeping a lock on runs. Hardik Pandya had earlier provided a flying start to the innings with an early wicket while two scalps in the death overs from Arshdeep restricted the Kiwis to 99/8. 

India were also reduced to 50/3 during the chase but a brief partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar helped stage a recovery. Washington was eventually dismissed for a score of 10 but the pair of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav guided the hosts to a six-wicket win. Hardik ended up unbeaten on 15 runs from 20 balls while his partner at the other end tallied 26 runs from 31 balls. 

