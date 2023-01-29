IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Sundar sacrifices his wicket after miscommunication with 'SKY'

The second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow was all about the spinners courtesy of a surface seemingly tailor-made for them. The hosts restricted the opposition to a paltry total of 99 in the first innings but still had to struggle to chase down the small target in a bowler-dominated game. After the side was reduced to 50/3, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of a potential recovery but a mix-up between the two ended all such hopes and led to the former's dismissal.