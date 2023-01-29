IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Sundar sacrifices his wicket after miscommunication with 'SKY'
Today at 10:37 PM
Washington Sundar sacrificed his wicket for Suryakumar Yadav|
(BCCI)
A mix-up between two batters at the crease often leads to both of them running towards the same end to save their wicket. However, Washington Sundar behaved contrary to the norm as he selflessly sacrificed his wicket for Surykumar Yadav despite the latter blatantly ignoring his call to not run.
The second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow was all about the spinners courtesy of a surface seemingly tailor-made for them. The hosts restricted the opposition to a paltry total of 99 in the first innings but still had to struggle to chase down the small target in a bowler-dominated game. After the side was reduced to 50/3, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of a potential recovery but a mix-up between the two ended all such hopes and led to the former's dismissal.
Glenn Phillips was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Suryakumar Yadav was facing the third delivery of the over. The batter attempted a reverse sweep but failed to connect and the ball rolled towards backward point after rattling into his pads. Suryakumar was intending to sneak a single and started running towards the other end. However, Washington firmly raised his hand in protest, denying the run vehemently from the other end, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
Eventually, both the batters found themselves alongside each other neat the bowler's end and a run-out was inevitable. Considering the need of the situation, Washington chose to remain outside the crease and simp,y walk back to the pavilion, thus sacrificing his wicket for India’s most successful batter in T20Is in recent years. Twitterati took note of the incident and was quick to express their emotions on the incident.
Not funny!
January 29, 2023
Hell! Yeah again hahaha!
Washington Sundar run out— 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 (@Twilightsaga_55) January 29, 2023
😜 😂#INDVsNZT20 pic.twitter.com/Kg7uK7Z0Ea
That was unfair!
Washington Sundar's run out! Suryakumar Yadav shocked!— Ankush Chauhan (@AnkushC35642587) January 29, 2023
SKY should have been more clear!
#IndvNZ This is horrible! This mix up was not needed.. Surya Kumar Yadav should not have done that..— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 29, 2023
When he saw that Sundar was not running.. He intentionally pushed Sundar despite knowing that the run would not complete.. He infact forced Sundar to get out.. pic.twitter.com/Q0pk3gLjgy
Sad for Sundar here!
Washington Sundar's run out !!— Ankush Chauhan (@AnkushC35642587) January 29, 2023
Great pressure!
What a pitch where even Surya struggling to hit n scored 12(16) with zero boundry.. #BadPitch— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) January 29, 2023
Now Washington Sundar run out, second run out of Indian side 😂#IndvsNz #IndvNZ #NzvInd #ShubmanGill #IshanKishan #Surya #HardikPandya #kuldeepyadav pic.twitter.com/zoQz9BCApP
Sed lifeeeee!
The only batsman looking comfortable on this wicket is Washington Sundar is run out because of poor run by SKY#INDVsNZT20 #IndvsNZ— Kiran 💪 (@Gladiat45837705) January 29, 2023
Yeah! Feel so.
Washington Sundar should have stood his ground instead of sacrificing his wicket for @surya_14kumar , Washington looked far more comfortable than Surya and Surya coerced him to get run out, poor lad.— Advitya (@advsingh130012) January 29, 2023
SKY was not out!
Could u plz xpln who was run out, was it Washington sundar Or SKY?? #AskTheExpert— Md Reza (@MdReza235689) January 29, 2023
India under pressure!
Another run out Washington Sundar goes for 10#INDVsNZT20 #CricketTwitter #NZvsIND #NZvIND #INDvNZ #TeamIndia— Sumit Mukherjee (@Who_Sumit) January 29, 2023