IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Sundar sacrifices his wicket after miscommunication with 'SKY'

Today at 10:37 PM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Washington Sundar sacrificed his wicket for Suryakumar Yadav

(BCCI)

A mix-up between two batters at the crease often leads to both of them running towards the same end to save their wicket. However, Washington Sundar behaved contrary to the norm as he selflessly sacrificed his wicket for Surykumar Yadav despite the latter blatantly ignoring his call to not run.

The second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow was all about the spinners courtesy of a surface seemingly tailor-made for them. The hosts restricted the opposition to a paltry total of 99 in the first innings but still had to struggle to chase down the small target in a bowler-dominated game. After the side was reduced to 50/3, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of a potential recovery but a mix-up between the two ended all such hopes and led to the former's dismissal.

Glenn Phillips was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Suryakumar Yadav was facing the third delivery of the over. The batter attempted a reverse sweep but failed to connect and the ball rolled towards backward point after rattling into his pads. Suryakumar was intending to sneak a single and started running towards the other end. However, Washington firmly raised his hand in protest, denying the run vehemently from the other end, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Eventually, both the batters found themselves alongside each other neat the bowler's end and a run-out was inevitable. Considering the need of the situation, Washington chose to remain outside the crease and simp,y walk back to the pavilion, thus sacrificing his wicket for India’s most successful batter in T20Is in recent years. Twitterati took note of the incident and was quick to express their emotions on the incident. 

