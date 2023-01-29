SA vs ENG | Twitter exposes Heinrich Klassen for his blatant lie to avoid penalty runs
Today at 5:47 PM
Heinrich Klassen conceded five penalty runs on Sunday|
(Cricket South Africa)
In the modern age, multiple camera angles and slow motion replays ensure few secrets remain on the field and Heinrich Klassen was reminded of the fact in embarrassing fashion on Sunday. South Africa conceded five penalty runs after the ball hit the wicketkeeper's gloves despite him lying about it.
England put up a spirited comeback in the second ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Sunday after the Proteas' fierce new-ball bowling had the visitors in big trouble early on. At the time of writing, the Europeans had already made their way to 305/6 with three overs to spare with Jos Buttler motoring along rapidly to provide a finishing touch to well-paced innings. The skipper was well-supported by Moeen Ali for a large part of the middle overs as the all-rounder eventually departed for a classy 51 off just 45 deliveries. Alongside the entertainment the duo's stay at the crease brought to the audience, there was also a small controversy that ended with Heinrich Klassen being left embarrassed by technology.
On the first ball of the 39th over, Buttler attempted a pull shot off a macro Jansen delivery but the ball rattled off his thigh pad towards third man for a simple single. As the throw came in for the deep, Klassen took off one of his wicketkeeping gloves before collecting the ball but in the process spilt a simple grab. The Kookaburra rolled on the ground and gently tapped the abandoned glove. The batters and the umpires seemed to notice the incident and when the keeper was confronted about it, he denied any such occurrence, well aware that the penalty for the infringement was five runs.
However, slow-motion replays revealed the truth and Klassen had to quietly walk back to his mark while the umpire confirmed the awarding of five runs to England. Twiteratti was left fuming at Klassen's audacity to lie blatantly and made their feelings known on the social media platform.
No need of this!
January 29, 2023
Freebies
Yhooo Jansen is giving freebies 🤦#SAvENG— Moipone (@MoiponeSenoe) January 29, 2023
What was the need?
#SAvENG they really dropped magala for this guy smh— kwanele (@kwanele_13G) January 29, 2023
Irresponsible
Klassen is irresponsible behind the stumps 😖 Speedy recovery to Quinny #SAvENG #BePartOfIt— Tumelo Tshepo Moeketsi (@Tucha_Moeketsi) January 29, 2023
5 runs
As it is, Klassen saying the ball didnt hit the glove means my sympathy has gone....5 runs... #ShiteBloke #SAvEng https://t.co/Eh2ELquFFx— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 29, 2023
Penalty given!
England have been awarded five penalty runs after a ball that wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen fumbled rolled into the glove he had thrown to the turf! #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/ImhZ2SYdXG— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 29, 2023
Shocker for him
All happening in the cricket @BumbleCricket klassen having a shocker as sub keeper #SAvENG— Matty Appleby (@matty_appleby) January 29, 2023
Terrible
Klaasen is a terrible ‘keeper. #SAvENG— Kaylan Geekie (@KaylanGeekie) January 29, 2023
Stop the ball!
Not so sure that should be penalty runs, he didnt throw the glove there to stop the ball...its like if the hat falls off... #SAvEng— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 29, 2023
Struggling!
#SAvENG Klaasen poor behind the stamps. Bowlers struggling. Sigh— Eugene Eksteen (@eksteene) January 29, 2023