SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Lungi Ngidi's perfect jaffa to halt Jason Roy's spirited comeback
Today at 3:42 PM
Jason Roy was done all hands up in the second ODI|
(Getty)
For all the outcry about ODIs, there are few better sights than watching the white ball hoop around in the early overs while batsmen try to take advantage of the powerplay. Lungi Ngidi's unplayable seaming delivery knocked over last match's centurion Jason Roy in emphatic style on Sunday.
South Africa carried on their momentum from the win in the first ODI with a clinical new ball performance against England in the second encounter at Bloemfontein on Sunday. The Proteas plucked two wickets in the powerplay to restrict the visitors to 42/2 at the end of 10 overs with Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi showcasing an exhibition of seam bowling, the latter getting the first breakthrough for his team by scalping Jason Roy in the sixth over.
Ngidi kicked off the six-ball affair with a sharp delivery seaming away, beating Jason Roy's outside edge. Next up was a searing bouncer let alone by the opener, who had struck a flamboyant 111 off 117 deliveries in the previous encounter upon his comeback to the team, but Ngidi had saved his best for the third ball of the over. The 26-year-old pitched a ball at length around off-stump, drawing Roy forward for a drive, only for the Kookaburra to nip back with venom to penetrate the gap between bat and pad to send the bails flying. Roy was left slouched forward and distraught, stunned by the seemingly unplayable delivery before strutting back to the pavilion while the bowler wheeled away in celebration.
Twiteratti was quick to hail the South African pacer who had sat out the last game for his dominant display and flooded social media with adoration for the seamer.
No clue!
January 29, 2023
Variation on its peak
January 29, 2023
Glorious spell
Parnell x Ngidi this is glorious— 🇿🇦 (@CFCSeth_) January 29, 2023
Great setup!
That’s some bowling Ngidi 👏🏻 Set Roy up perfectly 🏏— Damian Fahy (@kopite2303) January 29, 2023
Really well done
Parnell and Ngidi bowling really well here— Siyamthanda Gcisa (@SiyaGcisa) January 29, 2023
On fire!
Hei Ngidi and Parnell are on fire 🔥— Tony Marageni (@Schillo_15) January 29, 2023
Class bowling
Both openers gone. Class bowling from Parnell and Ngidi in this opening spell... #SAvENG— ΜċᎶεε ✌🏽 (@LaboGoon) January 29, 2023
To the end
Ngidi and Parnell are fighting 🔥🔥— LINKY💕 (@LikhonaNgabase) January 29, 2023
Like a champ
Lungisani Ngidi 🔥🔥🔥 bowling like a champ!! #Proteas #RSAvsENG— Blaise Govender (@Blaisey9) January 29, 2023
Openers in trouble
Jason Roy Gone.— PakCricNews 🇵🇰🇭🇲 (@OZPAKCRIC) January 29, 2023
Ngidi delivery Nip back
Sends Jason Roy back pic.twitter.com/SqggKAgJ1L