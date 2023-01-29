More Options

SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Lungi Ngidi's perfect jaffa to halt Jason Roy's spirited comeback

Today at 3:42 PM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Jason Roy was done all hands up in the second ODI

(Getty)

For all the outcry about ODIs, there are few better sights than watching the white ball hoop around in the early overs while batsmen try to take advantage of the powerplay. Lungi Ngidi's unplayable seaming delivery knocked over last match's centurion Jason Roy in emphatic style on Sunday.

South Africa carried on their momentum from the win in the first ODI with a clinical new ball performance against England in the second encounter at Bloemfontein on Sunday.  The Proteas plucked two wickets in the powerplay to restrict the visitors to 42/2 at the end of 10 overs with Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi showcasing an exhibition of seam bowling, the latter getting the first breakthrough for his team by scalping Jason Roy in the sixth over.

Ngidi kicked off the six-ball affair with a sharp delivery seaming away, beating Jason Roy's outside edge. Next up was a searing bouncer let alone by the opener, who had struck a flamboyant 111 off 117 deliveries in the previous encounter upon his comeback to the team, but Ngidi had saved his best for the third ball of the over. The 26-year-old pitched a ball at length around off-stump, drawing Roy forward for a drive, only for the Kookaburra to nip back with venom to penetrate the gap between bat and pad to send the bails flying. Roy was left slouched forward and distraught, stunned by the seemingly unplayable delivery before strutting back to the pavilion while the bowler wheeled away in celebration.

Twiteratti was quick to hail the South African pacer who had sat out the last game for his dominant display and flooded social media with adoration for the seamer.

