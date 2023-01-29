SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Lungi Ngidi's perfect jaffa to halt Jason Roy's spirited comeback

Ngidi kicked off the six-ball affair with a sharp delivery seaming away, beating Jason Roy's outside edge. Next up was a searing bouncer let alone by the opener, who had struck a flamboyant 111 off 117 deliveries in the previous encounter upon his comeback to the team, but Ngidi had saved his best for the third ball of the over. The 26-year-old pitched a ball at length around off-stump, drawing Roy forward for a drive, only for the Kookaburra to nip back with venom to penetrate the gap between bat and pad to send the bails flying. Roy was left slouched forward and distraught, stunned by the seemingly unplayable delivery before strutting back to the pavilion while the bowler wheeled away in celebration.