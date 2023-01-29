More Options

SA vs ENG | Twitter reacts as centurion Temba Bavuma has last laugh with stunning chase to seal series

Today at 11:00 PM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Temba Bavuma played a captain's knock to lead the Proteas to a famous series win

Temba Bavuma shut down his critics for good in the second ODI against England after his century drove South Africa to a famous series win with a chase of 343 runs. The Proteas skipper was given a fierce send-off by Sam Curran after his dismissal only for the visitors to be handed a series loss.

South Africa gave a major boost to their chances of directly qualifying for the World Cup in India later in the year by trouncing England in the second ODI at the Maungaung Oval on Sunday. The hosts emerged victorious with five wickets and as many balls to spare despite being set a steep target of 343, largely courtesy of a flamboyant century by skipper Temba Bavuma and a trademark rapid half-century by David Miller to get the side across the finishing line. The victory helped the side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a game to spare against the world champions, thus gaining crucial points in the ICC World Cup Super League.

The visitors were sent in to bat first after losing the toss and succumbed to some clinical new-ball bowling by the Proteas, losing two wickets in the powerplay itself. However, a brilliant counter-attacking 80 off 75 deliveries by Harry Brook in just his second ODI, following a duck in the previous game, helped set the stage for a big score before captain Jos Buttler upped the ante with an unbeaten 94 off 82 balls. Moeen Ali contributed with a quick half-century as well while a 28-run cameo by Sam Curran, replete with three sixes, helped the side reach 342/7 at the end of their 50 overs. Wayne Parnell was the only host bowler to end with an economy of sub-six even though Anrich Nortje topped the charts with figures of 10-1-64-2.

In response, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma came out all guns blazing, stitching together a 77-run opening stand in just 12 overs before the former fell for 31. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram helped anchor the side in the middle innings with 38 and 49 runs respectively, well aware Bavuma had done the hard yards. The skipper registered his third century and batter for 27 overs before falling victim to Sam Curran for 109 off 102 deliveries, leading to a ferocious send-off from the all-rounder including celebrating in his counterpart's face. The joy did not last for long though as Curran and Adil Rashid's two scalps, each were not enough to restrict David Miller who scored the winning uns with a six to end up with 58 runs off just 37 deliveries.

