SA vs ENG | Twitter reacts as centurion Temba Bavuma has last laugh with stunning chase to seal series

In response, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma came out all guns blazing, stitching together a 77-run opening stand in just 12 overs before the former fell for 31. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram helped anchor the side in the middle innings with 38 and 49 runs respectively, well aware Bavuma had done the hard yards. The skipper registered his third century and batter for 27 overs before falling victim to Sam Curran for 109 off 102 deliveries, leading to a ferocious send-off from the all-rounder including celebrating in his counterpart's face. The joy did not last for long though as Curran and Adil Rashid's two scalps, each were not enough to restrict David Miller who scored the winning uns with a six to end up with 58 runs off just 37 deliveries.