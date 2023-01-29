SA vs ENG | Twitter reacts as centurion Temba Bavuma has last laugh with stunning chase to seal series
Temba Bavuma played a captain's knock to lead the Proteas to a famous series win|
Temba Bavuma shut down his critics for good in the second ODI against England after his century drove South Africa to a famous series win with a chase of 343 runs. The Proteas skipper was given a fierce send-off by Sam Curran after his dismissal only for the visitors to be handed a series loss.
South Africa gave a major boost to their chances of directly qualifying for the World Cup in India later in the year by trouncing England in the second ODI at the Maungaung Oval on Sunday. The hosts emerged victorious with five wickets and as many balls to spare despite being set a steep target of 343, largely courtesy of a flamboyant century by skipper Temba Bavuma and a trademark rapid half-century by David Miller to get the side across the finishing line. The victory helped the side take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a game to spare against the world champions, thus gaining crucial points in the ICC World Cup Super League.
The visitors were sent in to bat first after losing the toss and succumbed to some clinical new-ball bowling by the Proteas, losing two wickets in the powerplay itself. However, a brilliant counter-attacking 80 off 75 deliveries by Harry Brook in just his second ODI, following a duck in the previous game, helped set the stage for a big score before captain Jos Buttler upped the ante with an unbeaten 94 off 82 balls. Moeen Ali contributed with a quick half-century as well while a 28-run cameo by Sam Curran, replete with three sixes, helped the side reach 342/7 at the end of their 50 overs. Wayne Parnell was the only host bowler to end with an economy of sub-six even though Anrich Nortje topped the charts with figures of 10-1-64-2.
In response, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma came out all guns blazing, stitching together a 77-run opening stand in just 12 overs before the former fell for 31. Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram helped anchor the side in the middle innings with 38 and 49 runs respectively, well aware Bavuma had done the hard yards. The skipper registered his third century and batter for 27 overs before falling victim to Sam Curran for 109 off 102 deliveries, leading to a ferocious send-off from the all-rounder including celebrating in his counterpart's face. The joy did not last for long though as Curran and Adil Rashid's two scalps, each were not enough to restrict David Miller who scored the winning uns with a six to end up with 58 runs off just 37 deliveries.
Unexpected!
The final blow!
Dreams coming true
100 for Temba Booma 😭😭❤️ !! 🥹🫶🏻✨... Thank uh for fulfilling my wish 🥺❤️#ENGvsSA #SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/4eHc2Fe2aV— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@2_Meenu23) January 29, 2023
Done with the series
South Africa win the second ODI to take the series 🏏🇿🇦#ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/6pmAgnc6GJ— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 29, 2023
Great chase
South Africa chased down 343 runs target against England in last over#SAvENG #ENGvsSA #SAvENG #ENGvSA #EnglandCricket #SouthAfrica— Bhavin Rudani (@bhavinjr_) January 29, 2023
Time changes
One day world champions England 5 loses in a row, S. Africa chased 341 👏#ENGvsSA— RK Reddy 🇮🇳 (@Rams_krrish) January 29, 2023
They are back!
SA chase It!— Ahmed Bidiwala (@BidiwalaAhmed) January 29, 2023
Miller & Bavuma 🔥🔥🤌
SA wins series Too 👍 #ENGvsSA
Mighty SA!
And now England lose to the mighty South Africa #ENGvsSA love sport but that’s a miserable day! 😭 #BRILIV— Darren Willis (@dwillis_fx) January 29, 2023
Great by them
Lord Temba 🙌— احمد نور شاہ (@AhmadNoorulAmin) January 29, 2023
de Kock, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Marco Jansen 🙌
What a game of cricket we've had#SAvENG #ENGvsSA
Skipper's knock
A second consecutive ODIs win for South Africa and they clinched the series as well after chasing 342 runs against England. Outstanding batting Display by Captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and at the end David Miller, and Marco Jansen seal the victory.#ENGvsSA #SAvENG— Manish Bhatt (@manishbhattuk) January 29, 2023