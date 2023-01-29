WPL 2023 | Gujarat Giants appoint Mithali Raj as mentor for inaugural season of Women’s Premier League

With the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League set to be played in March, women's cricket is expected to experience a massive boost in development. Adani Group bought the Gujarat franchise for a record bid of of 1,289 crore and kicked off preparations for the competition with a major appointment. The franchise announced the hiring of Mithali Raj as the mentor and advisor of the team for the upcoming season.

Reflecting on her appointment, Mithali expressed her excitement to work with the team and added that the involvement of the Adani Group will help the sport to grow all around the globe.

"The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League is a fantastic move for women's cricket and the involvement of the Adani Group is a massive boost for the sport as well," the ex-skipper of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team was quoted saying by Adani Sportsline.

"Women's cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally. I believe that the high-impact participation of corporates will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India. This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem and enhance opportunities for women athletes."

The franchise also shared their vision behind hiring the former India captain in the role. Director of Adani Enterprises, Pranav Adan,i stated that they are looking forward to promoting women’s sports through the WPL.

"Mithali Raj is a role model for the young generation and we are delighted to have such an inspirational athlete on board to mentor our women's cricket team. While we have supported many other women players in different sports through our 'Garv Hai' initiative, this is the first time the Adani Group has ventured into women's cricket, and we are privileged to be able to promote women in sports through the inaugural WPL,” Adani stated.

Mithali is the highest women’s ODI run-scorer and has scored 17 T20I half-centuries in her career. She scored 7,805 runs from 211 ODI innings at an average of 50.68, including seven tons nad 64 fifties. Gujarat Giants would be expecting her to guide the team with her vast experience and guide them to a title triumph.