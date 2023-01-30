India U-19 Women's team awarded INR 5 crores by BCCI for World T20 triumph

The Indian U-19 Women's cricket team scripted history on Sunday by bringing India their first World Cup in the history of women's cricket. The Shafali Verma-led team lost just one game throughout the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World T20 and emerged triumphant against England in the final in an emphatic fashion by completely dominating the encounter. Bowling first, they folded the much-fancied Europeans for 68 before cruising to the target with seven wickets and six overs still to spare. To reward the unprecedented achievement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Secretary Jay Shah revealed the organization had decided to present INR 5 crores to the team while acknowledging the significance of the occasion.