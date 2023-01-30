India U-19 Women's team awarded INR 5 crores by BCCI for World T20 triumph
(BCCI Women)
The Board of Control Cricket for India on Sunday announced prize money of INR 5 crores for the Women's U-19 cricket team which emerged victorious at the inaugural World T20. The organization's secretary further invited the entire team to the men's third T20I against the Kiwis to celebrate the feat.
The Indian U-19 Women's cricket team scripted history on Sunday by bringing India their first World Cup in the history of women's cricket. The Shafali Verma-led team lost just one game throughout the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World T20 and emerged triumphant against England in the final in an emphatic fashion by completely dominating the encounter. Bowling first, they folded the much-fancied Europeans for 68 before cruising to the target with seven wickets and six overs still to spare. To reward the unprecedented achievement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Secretary Jay Shah revealed the organization had decided to present INR 5 crores to the team while acknowledging the significance of the occasion.
"Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted.
The senior women's team had previously reached the final in two World Cups as well as the latest World T20 but never managed to clear the final obstacle unlike the young Indians on Sunday in South Africa. With the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL set to take place in the coming weeks as well, the year has promised to be one that radically changes the landscape of women's cricket in India, adding further weight to the side's glory.
In another tweet, Shah invited the entire squad to the third T20I between the India and New Zealand men's teams in Ahmedabad on February 1, where a formal presentation of the prize is expected to take place.
“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration,” he added.
