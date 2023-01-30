Murali Vijay bids adieu to international cricket in search for new opportunities

The right-handed batter ends his career with 3,982 Test runs to his name at an average of 38.28, including 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries. The opener had a reputation for scoring big once he got settled, a trait that earned him four 150-plus scores in the international arena, and played a key role in several major series victories for India against the likes of Australia and England. Vijay also became a cult hero in Chennai during the early years of the Indian Premier League and was a part of two trophy-winning campaigns with the Super Kings. The opener had particularly prolific seasons in 2010 and 2011, tallying 892 runs at an average of 30-plus while striking at a rate of over 140.