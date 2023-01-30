SA vs ENG | Twitter slams bully Jos Buttler's mean push to Rassie vd Dussen amidst heated exchange
Today at 11:29 AM
Jos Buttler was caught by the stump mic giving stick to Rassie van der Dussen on Sunday|
(Cricket Australia)
Albeit cricket is labelled the gentleman's game, things on the field often get ugly with sledging an integral part of the sport in many parts of the world. Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen shared a few harsh words on Sunday with the former going so far as lightly shoving his counterpart.
South Africa sealed a famous series win in Bloemfontein on Sunday with an emphatic five-wicket win over England securing them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Proteas showed great character as they fought back after conceding 342/7 in the first innings to eventually prevail with five wickets and as many balls to spare. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the star of the show while David Miller's half-century provided the finishing touches, albeit steady cameos from the likes of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen were equally critical in anchoring the innings. The latter ended up with a run-a-ball 38 to follow his century in the opening encounter but it was not all smooth sailing for the top-order batter as he encounter some fierce adversity in the form of opposition captain Jos Buttler.
The wicket-keeper was standing up to the stumps in the 19th over after handing the ball to leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Rassie took strike on the third ball and was immediately greeted with a googly from the crafty bowler. Unable to judge it properly, the South African could only manage a bat and pad to send the ball looping up in the air. Buttler sensed an opportunity and tried to reach for a catch but was unable to get around the stumps and the 6-foot 2-inch frame of Rassie in time, eventually stranded some way down the pitch.
Even though there was no appeal for obstructing the field, Buttler made sure to make his feelings known by shoving Rassie out of the way while returning to his mark. The keeper substantiated his actions with expletives and asked Rassie to 'just stand back and relax,' eliciting an angry 'I'm just standing' from the batter. Not one to back down, Buttler fired back with, 'What's your problem Rassie? It is not always about you all the time.' van der Dussen quickly retorted with a rhetorical 'yeah it's about you,' thus provoking Marais Erasmus to chime in with an assertive call to calm down. Even so, much to Twitterati's dismay, Buttler had the final say as he explained he had the right to attempt a catch and could not have done much else, albeit the batter chose to end the sage in what was a highly tense affair.
