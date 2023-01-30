SA vs ENG | Twitter slams bully Jos Buttler's mean push to Rassie vd Dussen amidst heated exchange

Even though there was no appeal for obstructing the field, Buttler made sure to make his feelings known by shoving Rassie out of the way while returning to his mark. The keeper substantiated his actions with expletives and asked Rassie to 'just stand back and relax,' eliciting an angry 'I'm just standing' from the batter. Not one to back down, Buttler fired back with, 'What's your problem Rassie? It is not always about you all the time.' van der Dussen quickly retorted with a rhetorical 'yeah it's about you,' thus provoking Marais Erasmus to chime in with an assertive call to calm down. Even so, much to Twitterati's dismay, Buttler had the final say as he explained he had the right to attempt a catch and could not have done much else, albeit the batter chose to end the sage in what was a highly tense affair.