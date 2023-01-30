Steve Smith equals Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke with record fourth Allan Border Medal

Steve Smith added yet another feather to his cap on Monday by being named the Australian Cricketer of the Year for 2022 at the year-end black-tie gala at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney. The Allan Border Medal was bestowed upon the 33-year-old for the fourth time in his career, having previously won in 2015, 2018 and 2021, thereby becoming only the third player after Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke to achieve the feat since the award's inauguration in 2000. Smith tallied 1,524 runs in international cricket in the voting period beginning March 2022 up to the present year, averaging an astonishing 58.61 including a double century, three centuries and eight half-centuries.