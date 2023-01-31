IND vs NZ | Wait couple of years before judging Hardik Pandya's captaincy, asserts Dinesh Karthik

"Honestly, I think he's done a very good job in the in the limited time that he's been a captain. I will always judge captaincy after a couple of years because the golden period is when you start, you're fresh on the block and there's a lot of things going for you. But so far, he's ticked every box that a captain needs to have leading team India and in a country where cricket is celebrated as a religion, he in many ways has surprised a lot of people who thought he wouldn't be able to do this. I'm very happy for him and I think he's done a very fair job, he's gotten off to a golden start and he seems to be carrying that momentum but time will tell how you actually judge him as a leader," Karthik said to Cricbuzz.