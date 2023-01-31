Reports | Chandika Hathurusingha to be reappointed as head coach of Bangladesh Test and ODI teams
Chandika Hathurusingha is likely to be reappointed as Bangladesh head coach|
(BCB)
According to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, Chandika Hathurusingha is set to be roped in as the head coach of the Bangladesh Test and ODI sides. Notably, Hathurusingha had worked in the position earlier between 2014 to 2017 when Bangladesh had stitched a ODI-winning streak at home.
An ESPN Cricinfo report revealed on Tuesday the possibility of Chandika Hathurusinhha returning for a second stint as the head coach of Bangladesh. Russell Domingo, the former coach of the national squad, had resigned last month causing the Bangladesh Cricket Board to go on a hunt for a new head coach.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated that the new hiring would take.place between February 18 and 20. The report also stated that S Sriram would be working as a technical consultant for the T20I side.
"The coach will come. I don't if it is Hathuru or someone else, nor has the BCB announced it, but you will see. He will definitely be in place before the England series [starting March 1]. I won't say who it will be. He will be here by February 18-20,” he stated to ESPNcricinfo.
Hathurusingha resigned from the position of assistant coach of New South Wales recently. He has prior experience of coaching Bangladesh between 2014 and 2017, managing quite a successful stint m including an ODI-winning streak at home. The BCB had also mentioned in the past that they want a stern and aggressive coach and Hathurusingha fits the criteria.