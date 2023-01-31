Reports | Lucknow pitch curator sacked for preparing slow and turning pitch in second T20I against New Zealand

India scripted a comfortable win in the second T20I against New Zealand on a spin-friendly pitch in Lucknow on Sunday in a low-scoring thriller. The hosts restricted the Kiwis to a paltry 99/8 but India only managed to chase down the target in the final over of the innings. In the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya labelled the pitch a ‘shocker' before stating it was unfit for T20I albeit opposition skipper Mitchell Santner had a differing opinion. In the latest developments, according to a report published by PTI, the pitch curator for the encounter has been sacked owing to the kind of surface he prepared for the fixture.