Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England on the verge of 0-2 down following late collapse on Day 4
Pat Cummins led by example on Day 4 of the Lord's Test.|
(Getty)
Australia are six wickets away from taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series following a terrific day at Lord’s. After setting England a very unlikely target of 371, the visitors reduced England to 114/4, with Pat Cummins and Mithcell Starc doing most of the damage with destructive pace bowling.
Resuming Day 4 on 130/2, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja showed terrific resilience against rampant short bowling by English pacers. However, the duo lost their wickets in the space of four balls, albeit they added 57 runs on the board by then. Travis Head did not have a memorable outing, falling to Stuart Broad for seven to leave Australia in a spot of bother.
Alex Carey and Cameron Green steadied the ship, forging a 42-run partnership to recover Australia from 197/5 before both departed in quick succession. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and a limping Nathan Lyon then tried to stay as long as possible until eventually getting bowled out for 279. On a frustrating day where almost every English bowler struggled to get success, Stuart Broad was the pick of them having claimed 4/65.
Chasing 371 was always difficult, but the manner in which Australia’s fearsome pace duo Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc began the attack with the new ball made matters even worse. Starc drew the first blood, dismissing Zak Crawley in the third over, and removed Ollie Pope in the following over. Cummins joined hands a bit later, but the way in which he got rid of Joe Root and Harry Brook in a single over caught everyone’s attention. Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett held the fort, ensuring no further damage before the close of play as England reached 114/4 at stumps. They almost lost Ben Duckett at the fag end of the day before a controversial decision saved and ensured him unharmed.
