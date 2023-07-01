Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as England on the verge of 0-2 down following late collapse on Day 4

Chasing 371 was always difficult, but the manner in which Australia’s fearsome pace duo Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc began the attack with the new ball made matters even worse. Starc drew the first blood, dismissing Zak Crawley in the third over, and removed Ollie Pope in the following over. Cummins joined hands a bit later, but the way in which he got rid of Joe Root and Harry Brook in a single over caught everyone’s attention. Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett held the fort, ensuring no further damage before the close of play as England reached 114/4 at stumps. They almost lost Ben Duckett at the fag end of the day before a controversial decision saved and ensured him unharmed.