Ashes 2023 | Twitter show respect to crippled Nathan Lyon for displaying 'ultimate courage' at Lord's
Lyon came while limping at Lord's.|
Cricket never ceases to amaze the spectators, but what happened on Saturday at Lord’s will be remembered for ages. Nathan Lyon, who seemed not to take part in the Test, came to bat while limping for the sake of his side, and earned a standing ovation by pulling Stuart Broad away for four runs.
In his 100th Test, Nathan Lyon injured his calf while fielding on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's. The Cricket Australia later revealed that the Aussie had a ‘significant strain’ on his calf that could take a ‘period of rehabilitation’, which meant he could be out for the rest of the series. However, it seemed to be not the case when the 35-year-old was seen padded up at the long room after Australia lost their eighth wicket.
Lyon came to bat as an No. 11 after Australia lost Josh Hazlewood in the 99th over of the innings. His courageous effort was lauded by everyone who were present at the Lord’s, as he could barely walk while coming to the crease. Throughout his stay, he was seen grimacing with pain, yet the four which he hit four balls before losing his wicket rewarded him with the loudest cheer of the day. It was against Stuart Broad, who bowled a shortish delivery towards his body, and Lyon made some room before pulling him through the deep square leg for four runs.
Soon after the ball reached the boundary ropes, crowd erupted in joy, echoing, ‘Gary, Gary’, which is Lyon’s nickname. Even the Twitterati showed huge praise for Lyon, as he came to bat while his career was on the line.
Just wow
July 1, 2023
Fair play
Fair play Nathan Lyon 👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ZiqstQkU16— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2023
He deserves it
Give Nathan Lyon Australian of the Year.— Benjamin Kelly (@BenKellyOfAus) July 1, 2023
Take a bow
Take a bow, Nathan lyon👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/f7hVJgE5SK— H A M M A D (@hamadkhan__) July 1, 2023
Great effort
Nathan Lyon take a bow son, great effort for his team! #Ashes23— Paul Gleeson (@gleese76) July 1, 2023
Warrior
What a warrior Nathan Lyon is. 👏🏏#Ashes— Harvey Redders (@Harveyredders) July 1, 2023
Impressive
That was quite an impressive showing from Nathan Lyon in the circumstances, fair play to him #TheAshes— Stephen O'Sullivan (@Sullinho15) July 1, 2023
Astonishing
Nathan Lyon with the most courageous innings of our time. Astonishing. #Ashes— Phil Staley (@Phil_Staley) July 1, 2023
True
Nathan Lyon produces one of the most memorable Ashes moments as he hobbles off the field. #Ashes— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) July 1, 2023
Unbeliveable
With Australia 9 down against England in their second innings of the second #Ashes Test at Lord's, 2023 - it seemed that the innings was over because Nathan Lyon is injured but to the astonishment of everyone Lyon hobbled down the stairs and went out to bat to help his team add… pic.twitter.com/KPwcW6Ey6U— FC MP (@sambayorker) July 1, 2023