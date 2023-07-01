Ashes 2023 | Twitter show respect to crippled Nathan Lyon for displaying 'ultimate courage' at Lord's

Lyon came to bat as an No. 11 after Australia lost Josh Hazlewood in the 99th over of the innings. His courageous effort was lauded by everyone who were present at the Lord’s, as he could barely walk while coming to the crease. Throughout his stay, he was seen grimacing with pain, yet the four which he hit four balls before losing his wicket rewarded him with the loudest cheer of the day. It was against Stuart Broad, who bowled a shortish delivery towards his body, and Lyon made some room before pulling him through the deep square leg for four runs.