More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter show respect to crippled Nathan Lyon for displaying 'ultimate courage' at Lord's

Ashes 2023 | Twitter show respect to crippled Nathan Lyon for displaying 'ultimate courage' at Lord's

2489

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Lyon came while limping at Lord's.

|

(ICC)

Cricket never ceases to amaze the spectators, but what happened on Saturday at Lord’s will be remembered for ages. Nathan Lyon, who seemed not to take part in the Test, came to bat while limping for the sake of his side, and earned a standing ovation by pulling Stuart Broad away for four runs.

In his 100th Test, Nathan Lyon injured his calf while fielding on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's. The Cricket Australia later revealed that the Aussie had a ‘significant strain’ on his calf that could take a ‘period of rehabilitation’, which meant he could be out for the rest of the series. However, it seemed to be not the case when the 35-year-old was seen padded up at the long room after Australia lost their eighth wicket.

Lyon came to bat as an No. 11 after Australia lost Josh Hazlewood in the 99th over of the innings. His courageous effort was lauded by everyone who were present at the Lord’s, as he could barely walk while coming to the crease. Throughout his stay, he was seen grimacing with pain, yet the four which he hit four balls before losing his wicket rewarded him with the loudest cheer of the day. It was against Stuart Broad, who bowled a shortish delivery towards his body, and Lyon made some room before pulling him through the deep square leg for four runs.

Soon after the ball reached the boundary ropes, crowd erupted in joy, echoing, ‘Gary, Gary’, which is Lyon’s nickname. Even the Twitterati showed huge praise for Lyon, as he came to bat while his career was on the line.

Just wow

Fair play

He deserves it

Take a bow

Great effort

Warrior

Impressive

Astonishing

True

Unbeliveable

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all