Ashes 2023 | Twitter bows down to Ben Stokes as he nearly replicates Headingley miracle in England’s 43-run loss at Lord’s

Their spirited partnership finally came to an end in the 46th over of the innings, as Josh Hazlewood got the well-set Duckett for 83. Jonny Bairstow had a horrific dismissal seven overs later when Alex Carey ran him out with a brilliant presence of mind which will be a hot debate topic for some time because of the firm believers of the ‘spirit of cricket’. The carnage from Stokes began from thereon, as his 155-run knock off 214 balls, in which he blasted nine sixes and as many fours, kept Australia readjusting their fielding more often than not. An able support from Stuart Broad helped him to take England past 300 after they slipped to 193/6 following Bairstow’s departure.