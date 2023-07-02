More Options

Ashes 2023 | Twitter bows down to Ben Stokes as he nearly replicates Headingley miracle in England’s 43-run loss at Lord’s

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Steve Smith consoling Ben Stokes after the latter's brilliant knock.

Ben Stokes fought a lone battle—something he did successfully at Headingley in 2019—at Lord’s during England’s second Ashes Test against Australia. However, he failed to replicate the heroics this time, and as a result, England finished their second innings on 327 after coming to chase 371.

When England walked into the middle on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test with 114/4 on the board, there was hope. The reason behind it was the presence of lion-hearted Ben Stokes, who almost single-handedly did an unthinkable task at Headingley in 2019 against the same opposition. With him, Ben Duckett was there in the middle, as the duo revived England from 45/4, and forged a 132-run stand to keep their slim chances alive.

Their spirited partnership finally came to an end in the 46th over of the innings, as Josh Hazlewood got the well-set Duckett for 83. Jonny Bairstow had a horrific dismissal seven overs later when Alex Carey ran him out with a brilliant presence of mind which will be a hot debate topic for some time because of the firm believers of the ‘spirit of cricket’.  The carnage from Stokes began from thereon, as his 155-run knock off 214 balls, in which he blasted nine sixes and as many fours, kept Australia readjusting their fielding more often than not. An able support from Stuart Broad helped him to take England past 300 after they slipped to 193/6 following Bairstow’s departure.

When Bairstow walked back to the pavilion, Stokes was batting on 62 off 126 balls. He seemed to be an unstoppable force after that and earned millions of applauses for whatever he did at the crease until Josh Hazlewood ended a remarkable knock to stun the majority of Lord’s spectators. Ollie Robinson and Broad followed him soon, as England were reduced to 302/9 from 301/6 in quick time before eventually closing on 327.

