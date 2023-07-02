Ashes 2023 | Twitter bows down to Ben Stokes as he nearly replicates Headingley miracle in England’s 43-run loss at Lord’s
Steve Smith consoling Ben Stokes after the latter's brilliant knock.|
(ICC)
Ben Stokes fought a lone battle—something he did successfully at Headingley in 2019—at Lord’s during England’s second Ashes Test against Australia. However, he failed to replicate the heroics this time, and as a result, England finished their second innings on 327 after coming to chase 371.
When England walked into the middle on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test with 114/4 on the board, there was hope. The reason behind it was the presence of lion-hearted Ben Stokes, who almost single-handedly did an unthinkable task at Headingley in 2019 against the same opposition. With him, Ben Duckett was there in the middle, as the duo revived England from 45/4, and forged a 132-run stand to keep their slim chances alive.
Their spirited partnership finally came to an end in the 46th over of the innings, as Josh Hazlewood got the well-set Duckett for 83. Jonny Bairstow had a horrific dismissal seven overs later when Alex Carey ran him out with a brilliant presence of mind which will be a hot debate topic for some time because of the firm believers of the ‘spirit of cricket’. The carnage from Stokes began from thereon, as his 155-run knock off 214 balls, in which he blasted nine sixes and as many fours, kept Australia readjusting their fielding more often than not. An able support from Stuart Broad helped him to take England past 300 after they slipped to 193/6 following Bairstow’s departure.
When Bairstow walked back to the pavilion, Stokes was batting on 62 off 126 balls. He seemed to be an unstoppable force after that and earned millions of applauses for whatever he did at the crease until Josh Hazlewood ended a remarkable knock to stun the majority of Lord’s spectators. Ollie Robinson and Broad followed him soon, as England were reduced to 302/9 from 301/6 in quick time before eventually closing on 327.
Unbelievable!
Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room 😳— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023
🗣️ "I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw
Members are not happy
Fair to say a few of the members at Lords aren’t happy with the… laws of the game? 😂#TheAshes 2nd Test | Live, on Channel 9 & 9Now.#9WWOS #Cricket #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jdkIBHrlLJ— Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 2, 2023
Champion!
A champion innings.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023
Played in a way and a spirit to be proud of, as always 👏@BenStokes38 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/15xAkqx57W
Bazball at its best
Six!!— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) July 2, 2023
Six!!
Six!!
Completed century with 3 consecutive sixes, this is the statement of Bazball from captain Ben Stokes himself!!
The biggest clutch player of this era and one of the greatest of all time!
Man he is built for moment like these!#Ashes23pic.twitter.com/7EV5RGu02F
Take a bow
The only player to score 150+ in fourth innings of a Test batting at No. 6 or lower. Take a bow, Ben Stokes ♥️ #Ashes #Ashes23pic.twitter.com/ieyxsum0nC— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 2, 2023
True
Jadeja performing 9/10 games at home - home track bully 😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬— Mikhail (@SellTerStegen) July 2, 2023
Stokes performing 1/10 games at home - GOAT, clutch player, always there when his team needs him 🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍🤩🤩🥳🥳
Legend
He is Ben stokes, ECB captain.— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 2, 2023
He went to jail in 2017 for Bristol incident and he was forced to miss ashes 2017-18.
He announced his retirement from ODI cricket in July 2022 to focus on Tests.
He played only 2 games in IPL 2023 for CSK.
He is playing this Ashes with one… pic.twitter.com/fPGbBzKpO2
Freak
Absolute freak of an innings comes to an end. Ben Stokes is him. pic.twitter.com/1mWcmqJkST— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 2, 2023
Mr Clutch
Mr Clutch 🐐— ` (@kurkureter) July 2, 2023
BENJAMIN ANDREW STOKES
That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/v29SXyP5aO
A Masterclass
TAKE A BOW, BENJAMIN ANDREW STOKES— RAJAT PATIDAR FC (@RAJATPATIDAR_FC) July 2, 2023
The masterclass of a knock ends at 155 in just 214 balls with 9 fours and 9 sixes. #Ashes23 #Ashespic.twitter.com/GJqQkE85FB