Ashes 2023 | Twitter divided over Jonny Bairstow getting run out by Alex Carey amidst dead ball controversy

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Carey ran out Bairstow at Lord's.

Strange dismissals happen on cricket fields which become the talk of the town in no time. Similarly, the way Alex Carey ran Jonny Bairstow out when the latter started walking towards the non-striker assuming the over’s conclusion raised many eyebrows, as it did not go under the ‘spirit of the game’.

Chasing a mammoth 371, England got off to an ideal start on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The hosts resumed on 114/4, and two Ben – Duckett and Stokes – added 63 runs before the former fell to Josh Hazlewood in the first session. Still, the hope for English fans was there as their skipper Stokes, who did wonders at Headingley against the same opposition in 2019, was still in the middle alongside Jonny Bairstow, England’s most improved Test batter in the last couple of years. However, Australia suffered a hefty blow after some time, as Bairstow had to walk back after scoring 10 runs. However, the manner in which Alex Carey ran him out after the 52nd over reignited the debate of the ‘Spirit of Cricket.’ 

Bairstow ducked the last ball of the 52nd over, which was a bouncer from Cameron Green. Then, to have a chat with his partner Stokes, he started walking towards the non-strikers’ end assuming the ball was dead. However, Carey saw Bairstow was out of the crease before the umpire confirmed the over was ended, and the Aussie under-armed the ball behind the stumps to run him out. The ball eventually broke the stumps when Bairstow was way outside the crease, and no wonder, the English wicket-keeper batter was an absolute shock to see his opposition try him out in a bizarre way.

The replay confirmed Bairstow was outside the crease, and thus, the TV umpire called him out under the rule. The boos began to ring around the Lord’s since the Aussies started to celebrate the wicket and it continued till Bairstow left the field. The vast majority of Lord’s crowd began to chant ‘same old Aussies, always cheating’.

