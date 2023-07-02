Ashes 2023 | Twitter divided over Jonny Bairstow getting run out by Alex Carey amidst dead ball controversy

Chasing a mammoth 371, England got off to an ideal start on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The hosts resumed on 114/4, and two Ben – Duckett and Stokes – added 63 runs before the former fell to Josh Hazlewood in the first session. Still, the hope for English fans was there as their skipper Stokes, who did wonders at Headingley against the same opposition in 2019, was still in the middle alongside Jonny Bairstow, England’s most improved Test batter in the last couple of years. However, Australia suffered a hefty blow after some time, as Bairstow had to walk back after scoring 10 runs. However, the manner in which Alex Carey ran him out after the 52nd over reignited the debate of the ‘Spirit of Cricket.’