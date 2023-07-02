Ashes 2023 | Twitter divided over Jonny Bairstow getting run out by Alex Carey amidst dead ball controversy
Carey ran out Bairstow at Lord's.|
(ICC)
Strange dismissals happen on cricket fields which become the talk of the town in no time. Similarly, the way Alex Carey ran Jonny Bairstow out when the latter started walking towards the non-striker assuming the over’s conclusion raised many eyebrows, as it did not go under the ‘spirit of the game’.
Chasing a mammoth 371, England got off to an ideal start on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The hosts resumed on 114/4, and two Ben – Duckett and Stokes – added 63 runs before the former fell to Josh Hazlewood in the first session. Still, the hope for English fans was there as their skipper Stokes, who did wonders at Headingley against the same opposition in 2019, was still in the middle alongside Jonny Bairstow, England’s most improved Test batter in the last couple of years. However, Australia suffered a hefty blow after some time, as Bairstow had to walk back after scoring 10 runs. However, the manner in which Alex Carey ran him out after the 52nd over reignited the debate of the ‘Spirit of Cricket.’
Bairstow ducked the last ball of the 52nd over, which was a bouncer from Cameron Green. Then, to have a chat with his partner Stokes, he started walking towards the non-strikers’ end assuming the ball was dead. However, Carey saw Bairstow was out of the crease before the umpire confirmed the over was ended, and the Aussie under-armed the ball behind the stumps to run him out. The ball eventually broke the stumps when Bairstow was way outside the crease, and no wonder, the English wicket-keeper batter was an absolute shock to see his opposition try him out in a bizarre way.
The replay confirmed Bairstow was outside the crease, and thus, the TV umpire called him out under the rule. The boos began to ring around the Lord’s since the Aussies started to celebrate the wicket and it continued till Bairstow left the field. The vast majority of Lord’s crowd began to chant ‘same old Aussies, always cheating’.
Speechless
🤐🤐🤐#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dDGCnj4qNm— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023
Rightly so
The Australian team is being booed by the sell out Lord's crowd and quite rightly so...— Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) July 2, 2023
Same old
Same old Aussies…— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 2, 2023
Nothing controversial
The catch Starc claimed was not legal.— cricketingview (@cricketingview) July 2, 2023
Bairstow was run out.
Neither is even remotely controversial. They're clear cut, straightforward decisions in which there is no dispute in either fact or law.
Spicing things up
What just happened there? Surely it's going to add a lot of spice to the upcoming matches in this Ashes. #Bairstow— TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) July 2, 2023
Crazy
Crazy run out, jonny bairstow missed a trick here.👀#Ashes23#Bazballpic.twitter.com/Vw8HPdcdjn— Yr Samar (@Yrtweets) July 2, 2023
Livid
#England fans are absolutely livid after that Bairstow run out.— Shivansh Gupta (@shivansh_sports) July 2, 2023
The crowd booing the Aussies and chanting "same old Aussies, always cheating"
A gentleman next to me, who is a regular here, tells me Lord's crowd isn't usually like this.
Incredible atmosphere here!#Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/psV23Gyrwu
Correct
Carey ran Bairstow out when he was not looking to take a run 😱— Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) July 2, 2023
I think would have been best if the Aussies withdrew their appeal as Bairstow was not looking to take a run for sure.
Something’s are above being World Champs 😢 #ENGvAUS | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kbLYbzuHgs
Drama!
DRAMA! DRAMA! DRAMA! OH, JONNY BAIRSTOW 😱😱😱#Ashes23 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/JLWpcS17jo— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 2, 2023
Absolutely bizzare
What a bizarre way to go, Aussies next to us enjoyed that massively, guess Bairstow’s stupidity there is similar to Starc’s ‘slide ball along ground before his body stopped moving’— Harry Everett (@HarryEverett_14) July 2, 2023
No appeal withdraw of course
Both will be talked about for years to come #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/ZDYQhENkoB
True
#Ashes Not a good time to walk.— Navjinder Aneja (@NavjinderA) July 2, 2023
JOHNNY BAIRSTOW DEPARTS.#Cricket #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/lzNtdhOMGN