Ashes 2023 | Ollie Pope to miss remainder series due to shoulder injury
Pope recently had a shoulder injury.|
(ECB)
England’s Test vice-captain and middle-order batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes series with a dislocated shoulder. Pope was injured diving in the field during the second Test match at Lord's, which Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead despite Ben Stokes’ heroics.
After scans on Monday, the ECB confirmed that Ollie Pope would require surgery to recover his shoulder and thus, he has been ruled out for the rest of the summer. Dan Lawrence is expected to replace him for the third Test, which will take place at Headingley on Thursday.
“England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last week,” an ECB statement read.
“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery.”
Lawrence, who averages 29 from 11 Tests, has not played a Test match since the tour to the West Indies in March 2022. If he replaces Pope, this will be his first outing under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
Pope injured his shoulder in the first innings at Lord's Test before coming out to bat at No. 3 and scoring 42 with the bat. He scored a superb double hundred (205) against Ireland at the start of the summer before making 31, 14, 42, and 13 in the Ashes.
Gutted for you, @OPope32 😢— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2023
Get well soon 💪#Ashes | #ENGvAUS