Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ben Stokes gives witty response to Aussie papers following ‘crybabies’ taunt

Ben Stokes was all over social media on July 2 after scoring a lion-hearted 155 in the fourth innings of the second Test against Australia at the Lord’s. The English all-rounder was on a mission to help his side single-handedly in order to chase down a mammoth 371-run target, but it did not work out as he fell to Josh Hazlewood when 70 more runs were still required. However, heated arguments between the two star-studded sides began before his departure, and it all started when Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow with an underarm throw.