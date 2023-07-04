Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Ben Stokes gives witty response to Aussie papers following ‘crybabies’ taunt
Ben Stokes' response to Australia newspapers' crybabies taunt is hilarious.|
(ECB)
Certain players are known for showing aggressive humor on and off the field; Ben Stokes is one of them. The England Test skipper, who made a bold remark after controversial Jonny Bairstow's stumping, retook the limelight with a hilarious response after Australian newspapers called them ‘crybabies’.
Ben Stokes was all over social media on July 2 after scoring a lion-hearted 155 in the fourth innings of the second Test against Australia at the Lord’s. The English all-rounder was on a mission to help his side single-handedly in order to chase down a mammoth 371-run target, but it did not work out as he fell to Josh Hazlewood when 70 more runs were still required. However, heated arguments between the two star-studded sides began before his departure, and it all started when Alex Carey stumped Jonny Bairstow with an underarm throw.
Highlighting Bairstow only left the crease to have a chat with him after assuming the over’s conclusion, Stokes recently remarked in BBC Test Match Special, “Jonny was in his crease, then out of his crease to come down and have the chat. I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no."
Following his comments, the West Australian’s front page labelled England cricketers as ‘Crybabies’ and depicted Stokes as an infant in nappies attracted the attention of the England skipper. Stokes, however, came up with an epic response on Twitter, saying: “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball.” The netizens took little time to react to the incident, and many praised England's all-rounder's classic reply.
