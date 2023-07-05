BCCI appoints Ajit Agarkar as Team India's new chief selector
Ajit Agarkar will be India's chief selector.|
(BCCI)
The Board of Control of Cricket on Tuesday appointed former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee. The decision to appoint Agarkar was made by the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape.
Ajit Agarkar has been named chairman of selectors for Indian men. The 45-year-old filled the position which had been vacant since February after Chetan Sharma resigned in the wake up of a sting operation by a news channel. He will be the fifth member of the India men's selection panel which has Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee, and S Sharath.
“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Ashok Malhotra, and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the position of one selector in the Men's Selection Committee. The three-member CAC has unanimously recommended Mr. Ajit Agarkar for the said position,” a BCCI statement read.
This will be the second time Agarkar will play the role of chairman of selectors, having served as the same role for Mumbai during 2017-19. He was part of the coaching staff at Delhi Capitals for the last two years in Indian Premier League (IPL), but the franchise did not renew his contract and let him release.
Having played 26 Test and 191 ODIs, Agarkar is the senior-most member of the five-member panel. He will be in charge for the first time when India have to pick a squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting August 3.
🚨 NEWS 🚨: Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2023
