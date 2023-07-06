Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as lightning quick Mark Wood scalps Usman Khawaja with unplayable delivery

The right-arm quick, playing his first match of the series, started off with three maidens as both Marnus Labuschagne and Khawaja struggled for timing. The crowd in Leeds echoed with loud gasps and cheers every time the speedometer went up on the big screen as Wood exceeded speeds of 155 kmh. The pacer persisted with short-length deliveries for the majority of his spell despite extracting hints of late swing and even though a wicket seemed a matter of time, Wood finally conceded the first runs off the bat on the fourth delivery of his fourth over. However, Khawaja's growing confidence was short-lived as the very next delivery was pitched full on leg stump and angling away, provoking the batter to attempt a drive. The Dukes ball jagged in just a bit, but the 152 kmh pace meant it was enough to sneak in between bat-pad and send the stumps flying.