Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as lightning quick Mark Wood scalps Usman Khawaja with unplayable delivery

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mark Wood found his rhythm and pace early in the third Ashes Test in Leeds

Nothing quite excites a crowd in cricket like an express quick rattling world-class batters on the crease through sheer pace. Headingley was at its loudest on Thursday when Mark Wood took the ball in hand and the English speedster took little time to get rid of the in-form Usman Khawaja.

England dispelled all doubts over their decision to bowl first in the third Ashes Test on Thursday as a display of some quality bowling on a flat-looking pitch brought them two early dismissals to restrict Australia to 47/2 at the end of 14 overs. While the batsmen from Down Under looked fairly comfortable in Leeds following David Warner's departure, the introduction of Mark Wood into the attack quickly had them on the back foot and the 33-year-old finally broke through with the scalp of on-song Usman Khawaja in his fourth over.

The right-arm quick, playing his first match of the series, started off with three maidens as both Marnus Labuschagne and Khawaja struggled for timing. The crowd in Leeds echoed with loud gasps and cheers every time the speedometer went up on the big screen as Wood exceeded speeds of 155 kmh. The pacer persisted with short-length deliveries for the majority of his spell despite extracting hints of late swing and even though a wicket seemed a matter of time, Wood finally conceded the first runs off the bat on the fourth delivery of his fourth over. However, Khawaja's growing confidence was short-lived as the very next delivery was pitched full on leg stump and angling away, provoking the batter to attempt a drive. The Dukes ball jagged in just a bit, but the 152 kmh pace meant it was enough to sneak in between bat-pad and send the stumps flying. 

Twitter was left in awe of the sheer dominance exhibited by Wood, the like of which was missing from the series so far, with the wicket of Khawaja a cherry on the top. 

