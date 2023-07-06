Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as local hero Bairstow's villain arc continues with yet another dropped sitter
Jonny Bairstow's effort wasn't enough to hold onto an edge off Travis Head's bat|
ICC
Yorks have a worldwide reputation for their loyalty towards the county and fellow men. However, few could blame the exasperated sighs and disappointed faces at the Headingley crowd on Thursday after Jonny Bairstow further extended his terrible form with the gloves with two dropped catches on Day 1.
England took firm hold of proceedings in the morning session of the third Ashes Test in Leeds as four scalps had the visiting Australians down and out at 91/4 heading into Lunch. However, the hosts could have had a much bigger advantage after the two hours of play were it not for Jonny Bairstow's form behind the stumps as the Yorkshireman, playing in front of his home crowd at Headingley, let two chances slip including a regulation catch of Travis Head.
The first opportunity came through Ollie Robinson's bowling with a newly arrived Steve Smith finding a thick edge of a bowl that jagged in sharply off the seam. However, the thick deflection meant it was only a half chance albeit the chance offered later in the day was anything but. Express speedster Mark Wood steamed into Travis Head in the 24th over with pressure quickly building on the men from Down Under and counterattacking Travis Head visibly uncomfortable against the sheer speed of the right-arm quick. Wood banged in a short delivery sliding well down leg on the fourth ball of the over but Head instinctively felt for the ball and made the slightest contact with the Dukes ball off the face of his bat. Bairstow, stationed quite a distance away from the stumps, failed to anticipate the direction of the delivery quickly enough and ended up throwing himself at it in a lazy attempt, only attempting to get fingertips at it while the red cherry slipped away from his reach for a run.
Both Wood and Stuart Broad were left devastated by the missed opportunity considering Head's recent record against England while the crowd was also stunned into pin-drop silence. Bairstow has been facing severe heat for his poor wicketkeeping throughout the series including a host of dropped catches in the first two Tests and given his silly antics at Lord's that practically cost England the fixture, the 33-year-old finds himself in dire need of redeeming himself to ensure he retains his spot in the lineup heading forward.
No Bairstow, No!
July 6, 2023
Interesting
@ESPNcricinfo Would be interesting to know how many catches Bairstow has dropped this series and how many runs that has cost England— Brad sexton (@Brad_Sexton125) July 6, 2023
Brilliant
Brilliant morning of Cricket from England. Only negative is Jonny Bairstow’s two dropped catches. He needs to make up for it with the bat this test as he’s been pretty poor all round up to this point. #Ashes2023— Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) July 6, 2023
Agree?
Controversial #Ashes opinion incoming:— Tom Parkhill (@tomparkhill) July 6, 2023
Bairstow has so far cost England 2 wins. Largely from drops, missed stumpings and the second one from going for a walkabout. He has already dropped another two this morning.
Everyone's happy
Smith’s arrogantly disputed his wicket, Bairstow’s clumsily dropped one, Robinson’s sent down some nude nuts: a morning to keep everyone happy.— Daniel Brigham (@dan_brigham) July 6, 2023
Gotta reward
Travis Head should’ve walked after that edge. Bairstow dropped it cold, but in the spirit of the game he tried his best. Gotta reward the attempt.— Todd Balym (@balymt) July 6, 2023
Another one
Rally do not know why England keep Bairstow as keeper. Lots of extras & 1 regulation dropped catch + another tougher one. #Ashes https://t.co/NfLZRTmRaV— Chizzik Chap (@mgdance) July 6, 2023
Massive
Understand Bairstow can be a threat with the bat but he's dropped some massive caches in this series, two today alone! Surely, Foakes has to be the better option behind the stumps?— Justin Bird (Juggy) (@juggy1993) July 6, 2023
And counting
#Bairstow the wicket keeper has dropped 2 today already... #Ashes2023 #AUSvENG— Shakeel Gundagi (@shaqueelsinai) July 6, 2023
Correct
Love Bairstow batting but his keeping has been shocking all series. You have to have a proper glove man behind the stumps 🤦♂️— Akeevah (@_ek44) July 6, 2023
Dropped head and smith. Luckily we got smith not long after. https://t.co/nndnHv4IXQ