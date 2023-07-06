Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as local hero Bairstow's villain arc continues with yet another dropped sitter

The first opportunity came through Ollie Robinson's bowling with a newly arrived Steve Smith finding a thick edge of a bowl that jagged in sharply off the seam. However, the thick deflection meant it was only a half chance albeit the chance offered later in the day was anything but. Express speedster Mark Wood steamed into Travis Head in the 24th over with pressure quickly building on the men from Down Under and counterattacking Travis Head visibly uncomfortable against the sheer speed of the right-arm quick. Wood banged in a short delivery sliding well down leg on the fourth ball of the over but Head instinctively felt for the ball and made the slightest contact with the Dukes ball off the face of his bat. Bairstow, stationed quite a distance away from the stumps, failed to anticipate the direction of the delivery quickly enough and ended up throwing himself at it in a lazy attempt, only attempting to get fingertips at it while the red cherry slipped away from his reach for a run.