Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Wood breathes fire on day one to limit damage after Marsh century

Stuart Broad drew first blood by getting rid of David Warner in the first over of the match as the rest of Australia's famed top four failed to live up to their plaudits as well, all returning to the pavilion while Australia reeled at 85/4. However, England let slip of their opportunities to seize the day as Bairstow first dropped Travis Head early in his knock before Joe Root let go of a sitter to offer Mitchell Marsh a second lifeline. The duo ended up contributing 155 runs for the fifth wicket, the latter playing the role of aggressor with a brilliant run-a-ball 118. The all-rounder, playing his first Test in four years, struck 17 boundaries and four maximums en route to his third Test ton, all of which have come against England. Marsh eventually succumbed to Chris Woakes on the last ball before Tea which triggered a massive collapse for the Kangaroos as they lost their last six wickets for a paltry 23 runs, four of which were scalped by Mark Wood who claimed his fourth Test five-wicket haul in his first game of the series.