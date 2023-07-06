Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Wood's express pace freezes Cummins plumb in front of stumps

Wood, having delivered the fastest spell of the series by a distance earlier in the day, got rid of Mitchell Starc in the 57th over to beckon his counterpart to the crease. Cummins managed to somehow block the first ball he faced but was sent packing the very next delivery which clocked 92 mph on the speedometer. Wood made the Dukes pitch at good length on off stump with just a hint of inwards movement and much to the crowd's shock, the ball simply thumped into Cummins' pad straight in front of middle stump. Replays showed the Australian skipper only slightly twitched his muscles as if attempting to get his bat down in time but failed horribly, completely misjudging the pace of the 33-year-old right arm quick.