Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Wood's express pace freezes Cummins plumb in front of stumps

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

An ecstatic Mark Wood after sending the Australian tailenders to the cleaners

England Cricket

Conspiracy theorists would perhaps achieve a huge push in their agenda after witnessing Pat Cummins' antics in Leeds as the tailender suffered a massive glitch in the matrix on Thursday. He had no answer to Mark Wood's pace and was left completely bamboozled leading to a hilarious dismissal.

England rode on the back of Mark Wood in the final session of the third Ashes Test's Day 1 to stage a spirited comeback after being left on the backfoot by a counterattacking Mitchell Marsh century. The speedster scalped three wickets in the space of seven deliveries to eventually bowl Australia out for 263, with the dismissal of opposition skipper Pat Cummins certain to make the highlight reel for the encounter at Headingley.

Wood, having delivered the fastest spell of the series by a distance earlier in the day, got rid of Mitchell Starc in the 57th over to beckon his counterpart to the crease. Cummins managed to somehow block the first ball he faced but was sent packing the very next delivery which clocked 92 mph on the speedometer. Wood made the Dukes pitch at good length on off stump with just a hint of inwards movement and much to the crowd's shock, the ball simply thumped into Cummins' pad straight in front of middle stump. Replays showed the Australian skipper only slightly twitched his muscles as if attempting to get his bat down in time but failed horribly, completely misjudging the pace of the 33-year-old right arm quick.

Wood eventually ended his first appearance in the series with figures of 5/35, making Twitter sing his praises. 

