Ashes 2023 | Twitter roars in unison with Headingley as Broad completes 'Sweet 16' over Warner

Ashes 2023 | Twitter roars in unison with Headingley as Broad completes 'Sweet 16' over Warner

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Stuart Broad celebrates in trademark fashion after sending David Warner back to the hut

Getty

A riled-up fast bowler is arguably the most dangerous breed of cricketer, especially when squaring up against an old nemesis with extensive history between the duo. Stuart Broad certainly presented a firm case for the argument on Thursday as he got rid of his 'bunny' David Warner in the first over.

Australia were under the pump straightaway in the third Ashes Test against England in Leeds as they lost acclaimed opener David Warner without much damage in the opening over of the much-hyped encounter. The scalp, courtesy of a fired-up Stuart Broad - who was the most vocal about the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the previous fixture, sent the crowd into raptures while helping extend the pacer's impressive record against Warner.

The visitors, having been put into bat first, faced tricky conditions with dark clouds looming over Headingley while a healthy covering of grass on the Day 1 pitch. However, Warner offered some reprieve with an assuring drive down the wicket on the first ball of the match to get off the mark with a boundary. Yet, the confidence soon met its demise when Broad in typical fashion angled in a wobbled seam delivery from around the wicket. The southpaw felt inclined to play at it and went in for a tentative defence, only to end up with a thick edge that comfortably carried to Zak Crawley at second slip.

This was the 16th time Broad had dismissed Warner in Test cricket, taking the 37-year-old to within six wickets of 600 scalps in the longest format of the game.

