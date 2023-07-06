Ashes 2023 | Twitter roars in unison with Headingley as Broad completes 'Sweet 16' over Warner
Stuart Broad celebrates in trademark fashion after sending David Warner back to the hut|
Getty
A riled-up fast bowler is arguably the most dangerous breed of cricketer, especially when squaring up against an old nemesis with extensive history between the duo. Stuart Broad certainly presented a firm case for the argument on Thursday as he got rid of his 'bunny' David Warner in the first over.
Australia were under the pump straightaway in the third Ashes Test against England in Leeds as they lost acclaimed opener David Warner without much damage in the opening over of the much-hyped encounter. The scalp, courtesy of a fired-up Stuart Broad - who was the most vocal about the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the previous fixture, sent the crowd into raptures while helping extend the pacer's impressive record against Warner.
The visitors, having been put into bat first, faced tricky conditions with dark clouds looming over Headingley while a healthy covering of grass on the Day 1 pitch. However, Warner offered some reprieve with an assuring drive down the wicket on the first ball of the match to get off the mark with a boundary. Yet, the confidence soon met its demise when Broad in typical fashion angled in a wobbled seam delivery from around the wicket. The southpaw felt inclined to play at it and went in for a tentative defence, only to end up with a thick edge that comfortably carried to Zak Crawley at second slip.
This was the 16th time Broad had dismissed Warner in Test cricket, taking the 37-year-old to within six wickets of 600 scalps in the longest format of the game.
Absolute beauty
What a start! 🤩— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023
Broad gets Warner for the...
*Checks notes*
...Sixteenth time! 🤯 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/WfSoa5XY1G
Banger start
BROAD HAS WARNER IN THE FIRST OVER pic.twitter.com/lcouTmT7XY— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 6, 2023
Excellent
Broad gets Warner in the first over. Excellent catch by Crawley.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 6, 2023
Pumped up
Broad bowls into snick street and Warner edges to Slip 🎯— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) July 6, 2023
Broad running 30 meters towards the Headingley fans and pumps them up#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/l4L9efryJz
LOL
Warner every time he faces broad.#ashes #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #theAshes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/7R8Pz8v2Ew— Halaaa TREY 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@asadMANCpak) July 6, 2023
Boom!
BOOOOOOOM!!!!!!!— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2023
Broad gets Warner again.. in the first over. Brilliant start by England!! 🔥🔥👏👏
Sweet 16
Broad gets Warner for the 16th time in Test cricket.— CRICKPICKS (@crickpicks) July 6, 2023
What a start for Broad!!!#Ashes #Ashes2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Df0S4BkKLa
Gone
Broad to Warner pic.twitter.com/iHsb83uu49— will (@WillLees19) July 6, 2023
Back to pavillion
GONE! Broad gets Warner for the sixteenth time in Test cricket☝️— Dhivakar G (@Dhivakar_25) July 6, 2023
Australia 4-1.#Ashes #DavidWarner #StuartBroad #ENGvAUS #ENGvsAUS #Headingley pic.twitter.com/KpTC6vd1WL
Unbelievable
Broad has taken Warner's wicket for the 16th time in Tests. #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/L7ZUSaju03— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) July 6, 2023