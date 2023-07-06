Ashes 2023 | Twitter roars in unison with Headingley as Broad completes 'Sweet 16' over Warner

The visitors, having been put into bat first, faced tricky conditions with dark clouds looming over Headingley while a healthy covering of grass on the Day 1 pitch. However, Warner offered some reprieve with an assuring drive down the wicket on the first ball of the match to get off the mark with a boundary. Yet, the confidence soon met its demise when Broad in typical fashion angled in a wobbled seam delivery from around the wicket. The southpaw felt inclined to play at it and went in for a tentative defence, only to end up with a thick edge that comfortably carried to Zak Crawley at second slip.