Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Mark Wood reminds England how to Bazball with 8-ball romp

Well aware he was going to be subjected to a short ball onslaught, Wood slogged left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc for a huge six on the first ball after Lunch and followed it up with an awkward slice for four off the very next ball. Starc stuck to his guns and banged in another bouncer at Wood, only to see the Dukes ball sail over deep midwicket for yet another maximum. Pat Cummins was up next for some vicious treatment as his first delivery to the right-hander cost another six runs, courtesy of a massive top edge after a huge hoick by Wood. The Englishman eventually fell two balls later for an 8-ball 24, making it the quickest knock of 24 in Test history, enough to send both Headingley and Twitter into raptures.