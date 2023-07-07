Ashes 2023 | Twitter in disbelief as Mark Wood reminds England how to Bazball with 8-ball romp
Mark Wood rekindled the third Ashes Test back into life with a breathtaking cameo|
Getty via ESPN Cricinfo
Often, all it takes to flip a game on its head is an inspired cameo, regardless of how ridiculous the execution or end result of such an event may be. Mark Wood took it upon himself at Headingley on Friday to show England meant business as he took the attack to the Australian bowlers in some style.
The second day of the third Ashes Test in Leeds continued along the same trajectory as the previous day with both England and Australia trading blows in a highly unpredictable encounter. Just when the storm had finally seemed to settle with the visitors firmly on the front foot, a revitalized Mark Wood proved everything was still to play for with a cameo for the ages to hand the momentum back to the hosts.
The departure of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow early in the day, followed by Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes failing to add much to the scoreboard, had left England reeling at 142/7 when Lunch was declared. Given tailender Wood was the next batter in line, the English fans seemed to brace themselves for a hefty first-innings lead considering Australia's total of 263, as indicated by an enveloping silence at Leeds. However, the 33-year-old seemed to walk in with a vengeance and on a day where the scoring rate had fallen below contrasting to the philosophy touted by head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, Wood singlehandedly breathed life into the dull affair.
Well aware he was going to be subjected to a short ball onslaught, Wood slogged left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc for a huge six on the first ball after Lunch and followed it up with an awkward slice for four off the very next ball. Starc stuck to his guns and banged in another bouncer at Wood, only to see the Dukes ball sail over deep midwicket for yet another maximum. Pat Cummins was up next for some vicious treatment as his first delivery to the right-hander cost another six runs, courtesy of a massive top edge after a huge hoick by Wood. The Englishman eventually fell two balls later for an 8-ball 24, making it the quickest knock of 24 in Test history, enough to send both Headingley and Twitter into raptures.
