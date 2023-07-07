Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Australia's top-order self-destructs after Stokes fireworks to keep England alive on Day 2

With their lead just 26, the Australian openers walked into bat under the bright sun with an hour to go for Tea but failed to establish a significant stand once again as David Warner fell victim to Stuart Broad for the 17th time in Test cricket. Marnus Labuschagne braved the storm thereon with a shaky 33 but just when he seemed to have settled down, the third-ranked batter in the world threw his wicket away to Moeen Ali with a rash slog sweep. Steve Smith soon followed suit after facing just nine deliveries with a surprisingly soft dismissal to hand the off-spinner his second scalp, thus inviting England back into the game. The hosts grasped at their opportunity without hesitation by getting rid of Usman Khawaja for a solid 43 to whittle Australia down to 90/4. However, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head yet again stepped up to the plate to save their team the blushes, albeit with much less flamboyance this time around, as they remained unbeaten on 17 and 18 respectively to steer Australia to116/4 at Stumps.