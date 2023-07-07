More Options

Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni repaying fans' love on 42nd birthday with heartwarming gesture

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MS Dhoni continues to ply his trade for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

IPL

There are superstars in cricket, and then there is MS Dhoni who goes beyond all realms of fanfare with his stature amongst the general public in India arguably next to none. 'Thala' proved yet again on Friday why he is so widely adored as he enthusiastically greeted fans outside his home in Ranchi.

One of the most decorated captains in cricket history, MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7 as wishes from all across the fraternity poured over to wish him the best. The former Indian skipper over the years has garnered one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sport, as was on complete display in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season where every stadium Dhoni played in was flooded in Chennai Super King's yellow to pay him tribute.

Thus, as expected a huge contingent of fans aggregated outside MS Dhoni's home in Ranchi on Friday to shower their love on him. However, the supporters were in for a huge shock as they not only managed to catch a glimpse of the wicketkeeper batter on the terrace of his home but also received a generous offering of thanks from Dhoni as he enthusiastically waved at them. The incident was another reminder of Dhoni's much-celebrated humility and took little time to garner praise on social media.

