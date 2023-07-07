Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni repaying fans' love on 42nd birthday with heartwarming gesture
There are superstars in cricket, and then there is MS Dhoni who goes beyond all realms of fanfare with his stature amongst the general public in India arguably next to none. 'Thala' proved yet again on Friday why he is so widely adored as he enthusiastically greeted fans outside his home in Ranchi.
One of the most decorated captains in cricket history, MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7 as wishes from all across the fraternity poured over to wish him the best. The former Indian skipper over the years has garnered one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sport, as was on complete display in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season where every stadium Dhoni played in was flooded in Chennai Super King's yellow to pay him tribute.
Thus, as expected a huge contingent of fans aggregated outside MS Dhoni's home in Ranchi on Friday to shower their love on him. However, the supporters were in for a huge shock as they not only managed to catch a glimpse of the wicketkeeper batter on the terrace of his home but also received a generous offering of thanks from Dhoni as he enthusiastically waved at them. The incident was another reminder of Dhoni's much-celebrated humility and took little time to garner praise on social media.
VIDEO OF THE DAY📍— Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 (@CricSuperFan) July 7, 2023
Thala Dhoni waves back to the Fans waiting outside his Residence !! ❤️👋#HappyBirthdayDhoni | #MSDhoni | #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/mvUO3otMY2
MS Dhoni waves back to the fans who are waiting outside his farm house 😍❤️@MSDhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/JH50sXYYr4— DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) July 7, 2023
From the little I know of him, very little actually, MS Dhoni will let his birthday pass by gently while everyone else will get excited by it.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2023
Captain. Leader. Legend! 🙌— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) July 7, 2023
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni 🐐pic.twitter.com/yuU0qA2QDa
Happy Birthday, @msdhoni ! A true leader leads by example, and Dhoni has always epitomized this spirit. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OG5YUfzxrZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 7, 2023
Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. 😂😂Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2023
Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023
My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023
Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🎂 here’s to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jVzJ8PAAii— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 7, 2023
Happy Birthday Bahubali 💪 @msdhoni .. May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day Ahead #msdbirthday #DhoniBirthday pic.twitter.com/MzY3gF3He8— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2023