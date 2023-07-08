Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Marsh 'leaves' his wicket for the taking in bizarre dismissal

Chris Woakes was handed the responsibility to herald the session for England and responded by extracting significant movement in his first two overs. Even so, Marsh seemed fairly comfortable as the seamer largely kept bowling wide with the swing taking the Dukes even further away from the danger area. Woakes finally found his line on the fifth ball of his second over as he pitched the delivery midway down the pitch, but the length and lack of movement on the occasion meant the ball was relatively innocuous to handle. However, first innings centurion Marsh inexplicably failed to make up his mind on how to deal with the challenge and the indecisiveness meant he let his hands hang in the air as the ball approached, eventually executing a half-hearted leave. Consequently, the delivery simply struck his glove and flew into the hands of Jonny Bairstow.