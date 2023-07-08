Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Marsh 'leaves' his wicket for the taking in bizarre dismissal
Mitchell Marsh failed to replicate his first innings heroics on Saturday|
The saying goes "you create your own luck", as a buoyant England proved on Saturday. Having trailed in the Test for most parts, the side was offered the best conditions possible to bowl Australia out of the game on Day 3 and some bizarre batting from Mitchell Marsh only furthered their cause.
After rain washed out two entire sessions of play, the players were finally able to take the pitch with a little over 30 overs to play on the day at Headingley on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test. However, the conditions had taken a complete flip from the previous afternoon as the bright sun gave way to gloomy dark skies, causing the perfect conditions for some seam bowling from the hosts. To add to the misery of the Kangaroos, Mitchell Marsh decided to gift his wicket away to an ordinary delivery in just the third over of the day having survived some jaffas before it.
Chris Woakes was handed the responsibility to herald the session for England and responded by extracting significant movement in his first two overs. Even so, Marsh seemed fairly comfortable as the seamer largely kept bowling wide with the swing taking the Dukes even further away from the danger area. Woakes finally found his line on the fifth ball of his second over as he pitched the delivery midway down the pitch, but the length and lack of movement on the occasion meant the ball was relatively innocuous to handle. However, first innings centurion Marsh inexplicably failed to make up his mind on how to deal with the challenge and the indecisiveness meant he let his hands hang in the air as the ball approached, eventually executing a half-hearted leave. Consequently, the delivery simply struck his glove and flew into the hands of Jonny Bairstow.
The uncommon dismissal meant social media had a field day, as if reciprocating the thunderous atmosphere at the ground.
Chris Woakes strikes! 🙌— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 8, 2023
Mitch Marsh nicks off... Enter stage right, Alex Carey 👀 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/TkUz57yTIN
Excellent wicket to get, Chris Woakes removes Mitch Marsh for 28!— Pam Nash 🌻🏏⚽️ (@Pam_nAshes) July 8, 2023

Aus 131/5, 157 ahead.
#ENGvAUS
Aus 131/5, 157 ahead.#ENGvAUS
A big wicket for England as Mitch Marsh is dismissed. Stay tuned to the live blog for updates from day three at Headingley. #Ashes
Mitch Marsh gone!— DazedNConfused (@SnarkyDeBastard) July 8, 2023

Come on England!
Difficult conditions - unlucky for Mitch Marsh.
#Ashes #Ashes2023— Matt Bamford (@matt_bamford) July 8, 2023
Mitch Marsh 💔— TheSir420 (@TheSir420) July 8, 2023
Oh shit is this back live 😳 #Ashes #MitchMarsh 🏏
The Wizard gets Mitch Marsh. #ENGvAUS
Bye bye Mitch Marsh #TheAshes2023