Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Harry Brook heroics defy spirited Australian comeback to keep series alive

Walking in at 60/2, the world's top-ranked Test batter Joe Root provided some stability thereon with a composed knock of 21 alongside Zak Crawley, who kept hitting his shots unabashedly. Just when the duo seemed to be steering England to comfort, Pat Cummins snared Root for the third consecutive innings, making it 11 dismissals overall in Tests, this time with a sharp bouncer down leg. A brief session of dominance by the hosts followed, replete with extravagant drives from Brook and Crawley, but the former threw away his wicket in trademark fashion by attempting a front-foot drive on a length delivery and nicking it to the wicket-keeper. Skipper Ben Stokes saw England through to Lunch with the scoreboard reading 153/4 but departed shortly after the break as Starc strangled him down the leg side. The left-arm seamer continued his fine form by getting rid of Jonny Bairstow as well just two overs later, leaving the hosts precariously placed at 171/6.