Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Harry Brook heroics defy spirited Australian comeback to keep series alive
Harry Brook's fast-paced 75 proved crucial in England's first triumph of the series|
England Cricket
The third Ashes Test stayed true to its buoyantly flippant character till the very end as both sides kept trading blows on the final day of play before England eventually emerged victorious by 3 wickets. The series now reads 2-1, ensuring the hosts' hopes of reclaiming the Ashes remain intact.
Resuming on 27/0, England's openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 15 runs to the overnight score at Headingley before the former succumbed to a Mitchell Starc delivery angling down leg. With regular number three Ollie Pope out injured for the series with a shoulder injury and the hosts fielding an extra bowler for the game in his stead, the leadership group of England decided to gamble by sending an aggresive Moeen Ali up top, leaving Harry Brook to his preferred No. 5. The punt, however, did not work out as the all-rounder could only manage a sheepish 5 before an on-song Starc beat him for pace to send his stumps flying.
Walking in at 60/2, the world's top-ranked Test batter Joe Root provided some stability thereon with a composed knock of 21 alongside Zak Crawley, who kept hitting his shots unabashedly. Just when the duo seemed to be steering England to comfort, Pat Cummins snared Root for the third consecutive innings, making it 11 dismissals overall in Tests, this time with a sharp bouncer down leg. A brief session of dominance by the hosts followed, replete with extravagant drives from Brook and Crawley, but the former threw away his wicket in trademark fashion by attempting a front-foot drive on a length delivery and nicking it to the wicket-keeper. Skipper Ben Stokes saw England through to Lunch with the scoreboard reading 153/4 but departed shortly after the break as Starc strangled him down the leg side. The left-arm seamer continued his fine form by getting rid of Jonny Bairstow as well just two overs later, leaving the hosts precariously placed at 171/6.
However, with the Kangaroos sneaking their way back into the encounter, Brook displayed great maturity and composure to play the leading role in a match-defining 59-run partnership with Chris Woakes. In the process, he became the fastest to 1,000 runs in Test history (by number of balls faced). There was one final late twist in the fixture when the 24-year-old fell for 75 to Starc, who thus claimed his 14th Test five-wicket haul, with England still requiring 21 runs for victory. Nevertheless, Woakes (32* off 47 balls) and Mark Wood (16* off 8 balls) kept their heads, the latter belting a four and a six to replicate his first innings heroics, to take their team across the line and set up a fascinating fourth Test at Old Trafford.
That was big!
Mark wood six 👏#ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #Ashes23— 🖤 (@m_anas_28) July 9, 2023
He started like a bullet train!
massive Mark Wood, SIX,England need 12 runs #ENGvAUS #Ashes— bossman (@thebossman0) July 9, 2023
Big man!
#ENGvAUS #Wood scores Eng first 6 of this innings— Rob (Furbs) Furber who will K.B.O (@Illtydeyes) July 9, 2023
(Is it this easy??)
MATCH PLAYER HE IS!
Everything Mark Wood does is 100mph!#Ashes #ENGvAUS— Ryan Lee Gregory (@ryanleegregory) July 9, 2023
Veru well fought!
A well fought, interesting test match , importantly #England win , #Ashes2023 remains alive , #ENGvAUS— Aditya Chowksey (@AChowksey) July 9, 2023
Yes!
Perfect result for the series. Would’ve been a shame for the Ashes to be over so early. Let’s go #ENGvAUS— Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) July 9, 2023
Test Cricket is lub!
Another enjoyable test match, the series so far has been brilliant to watch!! 🏏— Nörby ÁFC 🔴⚪ (@NorbyAFC) July 9, 2023
Onto Old Trafford with the Ashes alive!! 🏴🏴🏴#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS #EnglandCricket
Agreed!
Thrilling finish as England keep the #Ashes series alive!— Erik Hogstrom (@erik1966lutig) July 9, 2023
Brook, Woakes and Wood at the end for England were batting heroes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/P9hk3gsH6p
What a day at office to everyone!
Ashes is alived, Test cricket is alived#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/YbM8xxIqd8— @SelimAktar (@SelimsTalk) July 9, 2023
Wodd has some different wood in his hand!
Mark Wood MOTM #Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS.— Abhishek Srivastava (@sriabh) July 9, 2023
Headingley miracle paid off.