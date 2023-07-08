Ashes 2023 | Twitter reacts as Travis Head's explosive effort under cloudy skies on Day 3 sets England 251 to chase

England got off to a flying start on Saturday at Headingley as Chris Woakes got rid of both Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey within the first six overs of play to leave Australia reeling at 139/6. With the ball dancing about every which way, a quick collapse seemed to be on the cards for the visitors but Travis Head had other plans. Unbeaten overnight at 21, the southpaw took advantage of the hosts' short-ball tactics and employed an aggressive approach with the tail at the other end of the crease. He ended up finding the fence six times in the tricky conditions while clearing it an additional three times, including two back-to-back strikes against express speedster Mark Wood, to register his 16th Test half-century. Head eventually became Stuart Broad's third victim in the innings and departed for a score of 77, taking Australia's score to 224 in addition to their first-innings lead of 26 runs.