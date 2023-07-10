Ashes 2023 | Australia sticking with David Warner their biggest issue, believes Michael Clarke

David Warner's horrific form in Tests of late has continued in Ashes 2023 with the veteran opener managing a paltry 141 runs across the three matches played so far at an average of 23.50, including just a solitary half-century. The 36-year-old's slump hit new lows in Leeds in the recently concluded encounter as he fell cheaply twice to nemesis Stuart Broad, making it a total of 17 dismissals against the English right-arm quick. Warner now averages 25.54 in Tests since the beginning of 2022, despite a well-struck double-century against South Africa in Australia's latest home summer.

The poor run of scores has prompted former Kangaroos skipper Michael Clarke to advocate for the dropping of Warner for the visitors, opining there are a host of ways Australia could line up with him on the bench.

“Tell me what they do now ... The No.1 issue is you’ve stuck with Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number. Is it time? If it’s time, I wouldn’t even be thinking about who opens the batting because you’ve got options," Clarke was quoted saying by India Today.

Clarke even put forth Mitchell Marsh, who made a comeback to the side after four years in the third Ashes Test following a minor injury to regular all-rounder Cameron Green, as a possible contender to open alongside Usman Khawaja following a flamboyant first-innings century in Leeds.

“I reckon Mitch Marsh is in form. If he had to do it, he could do it. Alex Carey probably won’t because he’s got to keep, but Travis Head could do it. Marnus Labuschagne isn’t making as many runs as he should at No.3. He could open, Smithy could go to No.3 and Head to No.4 (with Marsh and Green No.5 and No.6),” Clarke explained.

“The thing you’ve got to think about first is, is David Warner’s time up? And the other thing, if you’re going to bring Cameron Green back in, is he 100 per cent fit to bowl the overs he needs to bowl?"