Women's Ashes 2023 | Tammy Beaumont returns to the mix for ODIs, Lauren Filer expected to debut

Heather Knight's England would be eager to emerge triumphant in the final leg of Australia's tour to the country to seal their first Ashes triumph since 2015. The 32-year-old veteran would be at the helm of a 15-member contingent, most of which were part of the side that recently trumped the Kangaroos 2-1 in the T20I series to make the series scoreline read 6-4 in favour of Australia courtesy of their victory in the one-off Test. However, with still six points up for grabs, either side could end up with the the urn come the end of the affair.