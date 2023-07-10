Women's Ashes 2023 | Tammy Beaumont returns to the mix for ODIs, Lauren Filer expected to debut
Lauren Filer is expected to make her ODI debut under skipper Heather Knight in the upcoming Ashes series|
ECB
England have named a 15-member strong squad to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series to seal off the all-format Ashes series. Opener Tammy Beaumont has been added to the contingent after omission from T20Is while pacer Lauren Filer is expected to make her 50-over international debut.
Heather Knight's England would be eager to emerge triumphant in the final leg of Australia's tour to the country to seal their first Ashes triumph since 2015. The 32-year-old veteran would be at the helm of a 15-member contingent, most of which were part of the side that recently trumped the Kangaroos 2-1 in the T20I series to make the series scoreline read 6-4 in favour of Australia courtesy of their victory in the one-off Test. However, with still six points up for grabs, either side could end up with the the urn come the end of the affair.
Opening batter Tammy Beaumont retained her place in the 50-over squad, despite being phased out from the shortest format of the game, following a record-breaking double century in the Test at Trent Bridge. The 32-year-old followed up on the accomplishment with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 83 against Northern Diamonds in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy to ensure she heads into the ODI series in brilliant nick.
Express pacer Lauren Filer was another highlight of the squad announcement as the 22-year-old is bound to earn her first ODI cap in the series following an excellent display in the Test that saw her further cement her position as the country's fastest Women's bowler.
"We’re pleased to welcome Tammy and Lauren back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy (Wong)," head coach Jon Lewis was quoted saying by ICC after the squad reveal.
“The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women's history. We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans," he added.
England Women's ODI squad for Ashes 2023: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Lauren Filer, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.