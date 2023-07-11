WATCH | Sean Abbott reminds fans of Master Blaster with an elegant straight drive in County Championship
Sean Abbott scored 48 runs in the County fixture|
(Surrey Cricket)
In an era where power hitting is the most common weapon batters use to attack the bowler, drives along the ground form a sight for ardent cricket fans to cherish. Sean Abbott scripted such a spectacle in the County Championship by striking a superb straight drive to remind fans of Sachin Tendulkar.
The English domestic season is going on, and there have been a lot of noteworthy instances and actions occurring on the field. Sean Abbott has not only made an impact with the ball this season but also contributed with the bat. First, he displayed his batting prowess by smashing a century in the Vitality Blast and then took it a step further in the County Championship fixture against Nottinghamshire by hitting a straight drive that will make even the best of the batters go into awe.
Nottinghamshire invited Surrey to bat first and they conceded 339/8 on Day 1. Jordan Clark smashed a century while Abbott was the second highest run-scorer for the team. Clark played a brilliant knock in the fixture but the Australian all-rounder stole all the limelight with a magnificent straight drive. Lyndon James bowled a full delivery to the batter and he hit it straight down the ground for four runs.
Abbott’s brilliant shot impressed the spectators and it reminded fans of prime Sachin Tendulkar.
Sean Abbott with a sublime drive to the boundary!#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/B70333mB5z— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 10, 2023