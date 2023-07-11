WATCH | Sean Abbott reminds fans of Master Blaster with an elegant straight drive in County Championship

The English domestic season is going on, and there have been a lot of noteworthy instances and actions occurring on the field. Sean Abbott has not only made an impact with the ball this season but also contributed with the bat. First, he displayed his batting prowess by smashing a century in the Vitality Blast and then took it a step further in the County Championship fixture against Nottinghamshire by hitting a straight drive that will make even the best of the batters go into awe.