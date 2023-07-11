WATCH, TNPL 2023 | Nellai Royal Kings script meme of the year with hilarious fielding effort
Nellai Royal Kings botched a simple catch in the Qualifier 2|
(TNPL)
Viewers always keep a keen eye on the action of the cricketers in the middle and they sometimes create memes taking inspiration from the incidents. Nellai Royal Kings managed to do the same in the Tamil Nadu Premier League when their poor fielding effort sent audiences in splits.
Nellai Royal Kings made it to the final of the TNPL 2023 chasing a target of 186 in the Qualifier against Dindigul Dragons. However, they inked a moment in the game which garnered more attention than their solid performance and made the spectators laugh.
Dindigul were batting first and M Poiyamozhi was bowling the final over of the innings. Subodh Bhati was on the strike and the bowler started the over with a delivery wide outside off. The batter tried to drag it to the leg side attempting a slog. However, Bhati top edged the ball in an attempt and it sailed skywards.
As there was no timing on the shot, the ball was heading for a catch to be taken by the fielders, Wicketkeeper started running backward while Lakshay Jain from fine leg came running as well to attempt the catch. Also, there was another fielder running in from gully and three of them were seen running for the same take.
However, there was a lack of communication between the fielders as the wicketkeeper and leg slip both left the ball for each other. The whole sequence of events made for a meme material and the users had a laugh riot on social media.
நெல்லைல NRK இல்லாமையா?? இதோ வந்துட்டோம்!💪🏼#TNPL2023🏏#sekkalisingamla#PoduSakkaPodu#TNPLonstarsports#TNPLonfancode#NammaAatamAarambam💥#NammaOoruNammaGethu💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xLFh3JDHTg— TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 8, 2023