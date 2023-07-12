More Options

WI vs IND, 1st Test | Twitter hails Ashwin's mastery beyond generations for spectacular Chanderpaul scalp

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Chanderpaul with a brilliant delivery

Rivalries between certain players in cricket is a common scenario but it is a rare sight when the battle perseveres across generations. Ravichandran Ashwin scripted one such memorable moment by castling Tagenarine Chanderapul with a ball that turned sharply, a decade on from dismissing his father.

India, up against West Indies in the opening fixture of the two-match Test series in Dominica, had to face some resilience from the West Indian openers after the hosts chose to bat. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Braithwaite built a partnership of 31 runs for the opening wicket but Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a delivery capable of getting rid of even the best batters in the world, ensuring the dismissal became a sensation on social media in quick time. 

Ashwin was bowling the 13th over of the innings and the left-handed Chanderpaul was on the crease facing the penultimate delivery. The off-spinner bowled a loopy delivery which drifted through the air and Tagenarine dragged his foot forward as a result to defend the ball. However, the ball turned sharply after making contact with the ground and it beat the outside edge of the left-hander. 

Ashwin’s magical ball was praised by many soon as the spectators witnessed the superb ball. Notably, the Indian spinner had already dismissed legendary West Indian batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who is the father of Tagenarine, four times in Test cricket. Social media users also took note of that and expressed themselves on Twitter. 

