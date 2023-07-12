WI vs IND, 1st Test | Twitter hails Ashwin's mastery beyond generations for spectacular Chanderpaul scalp

India, up against West Indies in the opening fixture of the two-match Test series in Dominica, had to face some resilience from the West Indian openers after the hosts chose to bat. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Braithwaite built a partnership of 31 runs for the opening wicket but Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a delivery capable of getting rid of even the best batters in the world, ensuring the dismissal became a sensation on social media in quick time.