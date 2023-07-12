WI vs IND, 1st Test | Twitter hails Ashwin's mastery beyond generations for spectacular Chanderpaul scalp
Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Chanderpaul with a brilliant delivery|
(ICC)
Rivalries between certain players in cricket is a common scenario but it is a rare sight when the battle perseveres across generations. Ravichandran Ashwin scripted one such memorable moment by castling Tagenarine Chanderapul with a ball that turned sharply, a decade on from dismissing his father.
India, up against West Indies in the opening fixture of the two-match Test series in Dominica, had to face some resilience from the West Indian openers after the hosts chose to bat. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Braithwaite built a partnership of 31 runs for the opening wicket but Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a delivery capable of getting rid of even the best batters in the world, ensuring the dismissal became a sensation on social media in quick time.
Ashwin was bowling the 13th over of the innings and the left-handed Chanderpaul was on the crease facing the penultimate delivery. The off-spinner bowled a loopy delivery which drifted through the air and Tagenarine dragged his foot forward as a result to defend the ball. However, the ball turned sharply after making contact with the ground and it beat the outside edge of the left-hander.
Ashwin’s magical ball was praised by many soon as the spectators witnessed the superb ball. Notably, the Indian spinner had already dismissed legendary West Indian batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who is the father of Tagenarine, four times in Test cricket. Social media users also took note of that and expressed themselves on Twitter.
Brilliant!
July 12, 2023
Superb
Ashwin Anna🔥 pic.twitter.com/WXjbeL3SYH— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) July 12, 2023
Yup
Is Ashwin the first bowler to get the wicket of both Father & Son in international cricket?#CricketTwitter #INDvsWI— Anjaneya Das (@AnjaneyaDas11) July 12, 2023
Beauty
July 12, 2023
On the top
India bowlers with most bowled dismissals in Tests— Divyanshu Upadhyay (@ImDivy45) July 12, 2023
95 - Ravichandran Ashwin
94 - Anil Kumble
88 - Kapil Dev
66 - Mohammed Shami#INDvsWI #WIvIND #ashwin
History
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first Indian bowler to take the wicket of Father & Son in Tests.— Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) July 12, 2023
History created by Ashwin.#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/CGhMkzJtBM
The moment
The moment Ravi Ashwin created history!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2023
The first Indian to pick the wicket of father (Shivnarine) and son (Tagenarine) in Tests. pic.twitter.com/nvqXhLz0ze
Lord Ashwin
India bowlers with most bowled dismissals in Tests 95 - Ravichandran Ashwin 94 - Anil Kumble 88 - Kapil Dev 66 - Mohammed Shami— Yashu ✨ (@CricYash_17) July 12, 2023
Lord Ashwin
Fantastic
Very poor fielding by Shardul Thakur. Ravichandran Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to dismiss both father and son.— Ashwïñî Rìshåbh Sïñgh (@RishabhAshwini) July 12, 2023
Pair completed
Ashwin dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Tagenarine Chanderpaul both father and son's wickets!#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/vyHhJF8GX3— Pintu Meena Dera (@PintuMeenaDera) July 12, 2023