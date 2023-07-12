WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj's screamer paves Blackwood's pavilion walk

Ravindra Jadeja was bowling the last ball of the 28th over with Lunch soon to be taken. Blackwood was ready to face the delivery and was slowly getting into the groove. Consequently, he decided to play an aerial shot on the last ball before the passage of play was to be stopped and attempted to lift the ball over mid-off. However, Siraj was stationed at the position and he put in a dive to his left to take a screamer.