WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Siraj's screamer paves Blackwood's pavilion walk
Mohammed Siraj took a blinder to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood|
(Getty Images)
It is a tiring process for a fast bowler to field in Test cricket after bowling a long spell and thus it becomes a memorable sight whenever one pulls a superb catch. Mohammed Siraj achieved the same feat in the first Test against West Indies as he took a screamer to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood.
India were right on top in the Dominica Test as they reduced the visitors to 68/4 by the end of the first session. Ravichandran Ashwin was wreaking havoc with the ball as he took a couple of wickets and continued troubling the opposition batters throughout the proceedings. However, Mohammed Siraj took all the attention away from the off-spinner at the brink of Lunch by pulling off a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood.
Ravindra Jadeja was bowling the last ball of the 28th over with Lunch soon to be taken. Blackwood was ready to face the delivery and was slowly getting into the groove. Consequently, he decided to play an aerial shot on the last ball before the passage of play was to be stopped and attempted to lift the ball over mid-off. However, Siraj was stationed at the position and he put in a dive to his left to take a screamer.
It was a brilliant take and the bowler also scraped his elbow in the process. Nevertheless, the magnificent take sent Blackwood back to the pavilion and users on social media showered appreciation at the pacer.
