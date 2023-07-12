WATCH | Shubman Gill displays Caribbean flair with some dance moves in Dominica

India were on top right from the start of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica as they bundled out the visitors for a paltry total of 150. Ravichandran Ashwin registered a five-wicket haul, playing a key role in the destruction. The brilliant performance from Indian bowlers soon propagated a wave of positive energy throughout the team and players were seen wearing bright smiles on their faces. However, Shubman Gill chose to take a different path to celebrate his team’s performance and also provided some entertainment to the spectators.