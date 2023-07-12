WATCH | Shubman Gill displays Caribbean flair with some dance moves in Dominica
Shubman Gill was seen showing some dance moves in the series against West Indies|
(BCCI)
Whenever a team dominates proceedings in cricket, their players also resonate a positive and refreshing body language. Shubman Gill became the prime example of the phenomenon when he showcased some of his dance moves when the West Indies were on the verge of getting all out for a low total.
India were on top right from the start of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica as they bundled out the visitors for a paltry total of 150. Ravichandran Ashwin registered a five-wicket haul, playing a key role in the destruction. The brilliant performance from Indian bowlers soon propagated a wave of positive energy throughout the team and players were seen wearing bright smiles on their faces. However, Shubman Gill chose to take a different path to celebrate his team’s performance and also provided some entertainment to the spectators.
With West Indies reduced to 148/9 by the end of 63 overs, there was some music being played in the backdrop between overs. Consequently, Gill tuned in to the music and displayed some funky dance moves. The netizens on social media indulged in the dose of entertainment provided by the Indian youngster and expressed their feedback on social media.
DO NOT MISS! Keep your eyes 👀 on the right side of the screen, we have a surprise Shubman Gill package for you!— FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2023
He is truly enjoying the Caribbean atmosphere 🥳 🎉🕺🏻#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jZRlqFdofl