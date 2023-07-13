WATCH, TNPL | Suresh Kumar blatantly pushes ‘unaware’ Rithik Easwaran out of the way to take tough catch
Lyca Kovia Kings won TNPL 2023.|
(BCCI)
When batters make mistakes by playing poor shots, they often realize their errors immediately afterward. Rithik Easwaran knew that his slog sweep was a mistake against J Subramanyan, but he did not know keeper Suresh Kumar was coming from the back to take the catch just a few meters away from him.
The final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 turned out to be a one-sided affair, with Lyca Kovia Kings cruising past Nellai Royal Kings by 104 runs on Wednesday to life the title. Jhatavedh Subramanyan was named the Player of the Match, courtesy of claiming 4/21 which helped Lyca to bundle Nellai for 101 after setting a mammoth target of 206. Rithik Easwaran became his first of the four victims, and the manner in which the Nellai keeper was dismissed attracted a lot of attention.
It was the fourth ball of the eighth over by Subramanyan which was a googly that turned away from Rithik. The batter went for a slog sweep, only to get a top edge which went straight up. Rithik knew he made a mistake, and was about to back on his feet with disappointment. However, Suresh Kumar did not know what was happening, and he blatantly pushed Rithik out of his way to complete the catch.
There was no controversy happened following the incident, AS none of them had any intention to obstruct the field. The keeper began to celebrate the wicket with his teammates while Rithik began to walk back to the pavilion.
Here's the full video:
Man of the match & Catch of the match: Subramanyan won it for the Lyca Kovai Kings last night 👏#TNPLonFanCode #TNPL pic.twitter.com/v419C5jwaD— FanCode (@FanCode) July 13, 2023