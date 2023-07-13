More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter praises Jaiswal as he becomes first Indian debutant to smash overseas hundred

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored century on his Test debut

There is nothing more delightful for a batter than to make his debut memorable and so, the young players are always keen to announce their arrival on the international circuit with a bang. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the same in the Dominica Test against West Indies, smashing a century on his Test debut.

India simply toyed with the Caribbean outfit in the first Test of the two-match series to sit on top of the proceedings. After a solid start on Day 1, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their dominance the next day. The latter made his debut memorable by hitting some impressive shots and including his name in the history books. 

Yashasvi scored a century on his Test debut on the first ball of the 70th over from Alick Athanaze as he swept it towards square leg for a single. The batter then celebrated the milestone as he became the third opener to score a Test hundred for India on debut. However, it was not the only record he owned after the single, given he also become the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred on foreign soil in his first red-ball game. 

The Twitteratis appreciated the effort of the youngster and praised him on social media.

