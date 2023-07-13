WI vs IND | Twitter praises Jaiswal as he becomes first Indian debutant to smash overseas hundred
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored century on his Test debut|
(BCCI)
There is nothing more delightful for a batter than to make his debut memorable and so, the young players are always keen to announce their arrival on the international circuit with a bang. Yashasvi Jaiswal did the same in the Dominica Test against West Indies, smashing a century on his Test debut.
India simply toyed with the Caribbean outfit in the first Test of the two-match series to sit on top of the proceedings. After a solid start on Day 1, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their dominance the next day. The latter made his debut memorable by hitting some impressive shots and including his name in the history books.
Yashasvi scored a century on his Test debut on the first ball of the 70th over from Alick Athanaze as he swept it towards square leg for a single. The batter then celebrated the milestone as he became the third opener to score a Test hundred for India on debut. However, it was not the only record he owned after the single, given he also become the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred on foreign soil in his first red-ball game.
The Twitteratis appreciated the effort of the youngster and praised him on social media.
History!
July 13, 2023
Brilliant
Century for Jaiswal on debut #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/pSqpOLXbdE— Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) July 13, 2023
Mumbai's magic
Last 4 Indian players to score century on test debut are all Mumbai batsmen - Rohit, Shaw, Iyer and now Jaiswal.— Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) July 13, 2023
Talent!
YASHASVI JAISWAL 100 ON TEST DEBUT.— Abhay 🇮🇳 (@abhaysrivastavv) July 13, 2023
WHAT A TALENT#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/c5xKBafXvE
Well done
The only bright spot in this test match so far, Jaiswal’s century on debut. Well played kiddo @ybj_19 , hoping this is the first of many🥂— Mandar Natekar (@mandar2404) July 13, 2023
Jaiswal divas
13th is officially jaiswal day 🤍 https://t.co/yZrHU5FuLj— मानया (@yayavaar_) July 13, 2023
Superb
Century By Jaiswal in Debut on 1st Inning of His International Career.#YashasviJaiswal #WIvIND #RohitSharma𓃵 #IndianCricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/SNTgqBJpAS— Sumit Aum Jangra (@SumitAumJangra) July 13, 2023
Many more to come
TEST CENTURY ON DEBUT FOR YASHASVI JAISWAL#YashasviJaiswal#bcci #INDvsWI #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/xySl1rJphO— virendra singh (@imvirendra23) July 13, 2023
The respect
This hug shows how much Jaiswal loves and respects Rohit.🫂🥺#INDvsWI #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TCtWx1KbNo— ♛ 𝐉𝐀𝐈𝐏𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐇 ♛ (@J_A_I_ROHITIANS) July 13, 2023
1st of many
YASHASVI JAISWAL. YOU DID IT BOY.— 🍿 (@isthisamrita) July 13, 2023