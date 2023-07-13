WI vs IND | Twitter praises Jaiswal as he becomes first Indian debutant to smash overseas hundred

Yashasvi scored a century on his Test debut on the first ball of the 70th over from Alick Athanaze as he swept it towards square leg for a single. The batter then celebrated the milestone as he became the third opener to score a Test hundred for India on debut. However, it was not the only record he owned after the single, given he also become the first Indian batter to score a Test hundred on foreign soil in his first red-ball game.