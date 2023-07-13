WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin puts India on top with five-wicket haul on Day 1
India started the two-match Test series against West Indies with a bang on the first day of the Dominica Test as they completely pushed the hosts on the back foot. Ravichandran Ashwin was the chief architect behind India’s strong foundation as he picked five wickets while conceding just 60 runs.
After suffering a loss in the final of the World Test Championship final, India shrugged off their disappointment by starting the Test series against West Indies in a dominant manner. West Indies chose to bowl first only for India’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to end up wreaking havoc. The opening pair of West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul showed some resilience at the start but as soon as Ashwin got rid of Chanderpaul, the floodgates were opened. The hosts soon collapsed as Ashwin became a tough puzzle to solve for their batters and he ended up with five wickets for 60 runs as a result. Jadeja also complemented him well, taking three wickets to ensure West Indies were all out for a paltry total of 150.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal toyed with the Carribean bowlers after walking in to bat and led the Indian team to a score of 80/0 by the end of the day. Rohit was unbeaten on 30 runs while Yashasvi stayed at the crease with 40 runs to his name on debut. The Twitterati praised Ashwin for his memorable spell and came up with a variety of responses on social media.
Record alert
Spinning into the record books once again !— MEME_LORD (@meme_lord2663) July 13, 2023
Congratulations Ravichandran Ashwin For Completing 700 International Wickets 👏🏻💙#INDvsWI #WIvIND #RavichandranAshwin pic.twitter.com/W7MHJXyfdX
Brilliant
They got everyone out, but they couldn't get Rahkeem Cornwall out. Rahkeem 'The Dream' showed how to tackle Ravi Ashwin, wonderful innings of 19 unbeaten 👏— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 12, 2023
Just wait and see how he spins the web around India now. They won't know what hit them 🔥 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/IDy7ksPDsE
LOL
R. Ashwin according to BCCI: pic.twitter.com/R4p6N5n5sW— Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) July 12, 2023
Lit
Ashwin Anna🔥 pic.twitter.com/WXjbeL3SYH— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) July 12, 2023
History
#WIvIND@ashwinravi99 Anna made history— CRYPTO GEM 💎 (@CryptoG89911056) July 12, 2023
Took father & son (chanderpaul )wicket ❤️🔥
Come on Ash 😍 #ashwin pic.twitter.com/cTIZG56jvj
True
Can we find a permanent spot for 2 spinners in SENA? Really want Ashwin to be a permanent player, he's too imp for the transition. I see him as a future captain. #CricketTwitter #WIvIND— Naman 💌 (@kyayaarnaman) July 12, 2023
700 completed
Most international wickets for India:— Siddharth Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@Siddh1611) July 13, 2023
Anil Kumble - 953.
Harbhajan Singh - 707.
Ravi Ashwin - 700*.
And some mind hunter captain drop ashwin in WTC2023 final because of conditions 😐😐#INDvsWI #WIvsIND #YashasviJaiswal #RohitSharma #RavichandranAshwin @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/3MZNa2L170
Nearing Bhajji
Four wickets for Ashwin. What a day for him. Needed three wickets to complete 700 international wickets, and now he is on 701. Just 10 more to equal Harbhajan's total of 711 wickets in his professional career.— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) July 12, 2023
Ashwin can surpass him in the second Test itself.😅🔥#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/bE52ITTl5T
33 in total
7 five-wicket haul vs AUS.— 𝔸𝕄𝕀𝕋 𝕊𝕀ℕ𝔾ℍ (@1mamit_45) July 13, 2023
6 five-wicket haul vs ENG.
6 five-wicket haul vs NZ.
5 five-wicket haul vs WI.
5 five-wicket haul vs SA.
3 five-wicket haul vs SL.
1 five-wicket haul vs BAN.
The GOAT - Ashwin in Tests.
Well done Anna@ashwinravi99 #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/JPb9E5rXbV
1 more to go
#RavichandranAshwin picks up his 33rd Five Wicket Haul in Test Cricket!— Nikhil (@Risenik) July 13, 2023
Most five-wicket hauls in India-West Indies Tests
6 - Malcolm Marshall
5 - Harbhajan Singh
5 - Ravichandran Ashwin#WIvIND #WIvsIND #INDvsWI #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Zzr0E6ZdfX