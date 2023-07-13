WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin puts India on top with five-wicket haul on Day 1

After suffering a loss in the final of the World Test Championship final, India shrugged off their disappointment by starting the Test series against West Indies in a dominant manner. West Indies chose to bowl first only for India’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to end up wreaking havoc. The opening pair of West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul showed some resilience at the start but as soon as Ashwin got rid of Chanderpaul, the floodgates were opened. The hosts soon collapsed as Ashwin became a tough puzzle to solve for their batters and he ended up with five wickets for 60 runs as a result. Jadeja also complemented him well, taking three wickets to ensure West Indies were all out for a paltry total of 150.