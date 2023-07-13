More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin puts India on top with five-wicket haul on Day 1

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravichandran Ashwin picked a five wicket haul against West Indies

(Getty Images)

India started the two-match Test series against West Indies with a bang on the first day of the Dominica Test as they completely pushed the hosts on the back foot. Ravichandran Ashwin was the chief architect behind India’s strong foundation as he picked five wickets while conceding just 60 runs.

After suffering a loss in the final of the World Test Championship final, India shrugged off their disappointment by starting the Test series against West Indies in a dominant manner. West Indies chose to bowl first only for India’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to end up wreaking havoc. The opening pair of West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul showed some resilience at the start but as soon as Ashwin got rid of Chanderpaul, the floodgates were opened. The hosts soon collapsed as Ashwin became a tough puzzle to solve for their batters and he ended up with five wickets for 60 runs as a result. Jadeja also complemented him well, taking three wickets to ensure West Indies were all out for a paltry total of 150. 

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal toyed with the Carribean bowlers after walking in to bat and led the Indian team to a score of 80/0 by the end of the day. Rohit was unbeaten on 30 runs while Yashasvi stayed at the crease with 40 runs to his name on debut. The Twitterati praised Ashwin for his memorable spell and came up with a variety of responses on social media. 

