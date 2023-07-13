Women’s Ashes | Wanted to channel my inner Chris Woakes for batting, quips Kate Cross
Kate Cross helped England beat Australia by 2 wickets on Wednesday.|
(Getty)
Kate Cross, who valiantly supported Heather Knight on Wednesday to level the points-based Women’s Ashes at 6-6, jokingly said she tried to bat similar to how Chris Woakes batted at Headingley last week. However, Cross is aware that England still have a lot to do to stun the mighty Australia.
England on Wednesday staged a spirited performance to level the Women’s Ashes series after having down to 0-6 points at home. The Heather Knight-led side saw off a 264-run target – their highest successful run-chase ever – to register a two-wicket victory in Bristol. Knight led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 75 off 86 balls to get the job done, while Kate Cross’ unbeaten 20-ball 19 was equally important for the success, particularly because the hosts were down to 235/8 and were on the cusp of suffering an outright series defeat.
Following the match, Cross spoke about her crucial knock and jokingly remarked how she was inspired by Chris Woakes, who remained unbeaten on 32 to support Harry Brook in order to help England men pull one back after they were 2-0 down in the five-match series.
"I was just thinking to myself, 'I do not want to lose this game' - I have seen us lose too many Ashes. "I thought I'd channel my inner Chris Woakes and show number 10s can bat,” said Cross, as quoted by the BBC. "We know we have still got a lot of work to do - they are the best team in the world, but we are clinging on."
Further, Cross revealed how Knight from the non-strikers’ end helped her to bat with more confidence. Cross mentioned that Knight always told her not to focus on their names, and tackle them like everyone else instead.
"We've tried to take away the aura around this team. When I went out to bat, Heather just said 'it's an off-spinner bowling to you. It's not Ash Gardner, it's just an off-spinner and you face them in the nets every day'. That mindset has done wonders for us so far," Cross added.
England and Australia will now play two more ODIs in the tour in order to win an outright series triumph.