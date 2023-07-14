IPL | Lucknow Super Giants announce Justin Langer as Andy Flower's successor for head coach role

Langer's coaching career had begun in Western Australia, where he led the Perth Scorchers to a record three Big Bash League titles. His success there saw him become the national team head coach in 2018, staying at the helm until February 2022. The 52-year-old helped the Kangaroos win the Ashes twice during those four years while also leading them to a maiden World T20 title in the United Arab Emirates in 2021. However, Langer eventually lost the support of his players in the dressing room and ultimately resigned from the position after only being offered a six-month extension by Cricket Australia.