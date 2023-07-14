IPL | Lucknow Super Giants announce Justin Langer as Andy Flower's successor for head coach role
Justin Langer's last coached Australia in a successful four-year stint until February 2022|
Former Australian cricketer and head coach Justin Langer is set to take over the reins at Lucknow Super Giants in the next season of the IPL, the franchise revealed on Friday. The veteran coach would pair up with Gautam Gambhir, the team mentor, following Andy Flower's two-year stint in the role.
Lucknow Super Giants would have a new face in their dugout in the form of Australian Justin Langer when the team kickstarts its next IPL season in 2024. Following its formation in 2022, the RPSG Group-owned franchise had appointed Andy Flower in the role but did not renew the Zimbabwean's contract upon its expiry in 2023. During Flower's two-year stint, LSG managed to qualify for the playoff stages in both seasons but endured eliminations in the Qualifier 2 and Eliminator respectively.
Langer's coaching career had begun in Western Australia, where he led the Perth Scorchers to a record three Big Bash League titles. His success there saw him become the national team head coach in 2018, staying at the helm until February 2022. The 52-year-old helped the Kangaroos win the Ashes twice during those four years while also leading them to a maiden World T20 title in the United Arab Emirates in 2021. However, Langer eventually lost the support of his players in the dressing room and ultimately resigned from the position after only being offered a six-month extension by Cricket Australia.
"Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward," Langer said upon his appointment.
LSG would be hoping to reap the rewards of a well-established relationship between team mentor Gautam Gambhir and Langer, as the latter provided the former Indian batter with a one-on-one mentorship during the twilight of his playing days.
"I have enjoyed my interactions with Justin Langer. He seems to bring in a huge amount of aggression and a lot of clarity," owner Sanjiv Goenka commented.