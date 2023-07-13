WI vs IND | Twitter consoles Roach for being robbed of Jaiswal's wicket due to DRS blunders

India took the driving seat in the first Test of the bilateral series against West Indies as the hosts struggled to get back on their feet. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on the second day of the fixture with his strokes wearing out the West Indian bowlers gradually. However, the team had an opportunity to get the batter out after he registered his ton, only if they had used the technology available to them in a wiser manner. The team had burned all their reviews by the time the moment of truth came and that withdrew a reaction replete with agony from pacer Kemar Roach.