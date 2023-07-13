WI vs IND | Twitter consoles Roach for being robbed of Jaiswal's wicket due to DRS blunders
Kemar Roach was seen frustated for being robbed off Jaiswal's wicket|
Bowlers enjoy it most after taking a wicket but nothing is more painful for them than getting robbed of a scalp despite being sure about the dismissal. Kemar Roach experienced the same against India as he was seen exasperated after Yashasvi Jaiswal was saved due to West Indies’ DRS blunders.
India took the driving seat in the first Test of the bilateral series against West Indies as the hosts struggled to get back on their feet. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on the second day of the fixture with his strokes wearing out the West Indian bowlers gradually. However, the team had an opportunity to get the batter out after he registered his ton, only if they had used the technology available to them in a wiser manner. The team had burned all their reviews by the time the moment of truth came and that withdrew a reaction replete with agony from pacer Kemar Roach.
Roach was bowling the 103rd over of the innings and the debutant was facing the fourth ball of the over. The pacer bowled the delivery back of a length and it nipped back in beating the inside edge of the youngster. The ball crashed into the pads of Jaiswal and Roach along with his teammates made a loud appeal for the dismissal. However, the umpire declared the batter to be safe and the bowler was seen clearly disappointed with the decision.
Further, the hosts were not able to challenge the umpire’s decision as they had burned their reviews early in the day. The replays showed three reds suggesting that the batter was out and not using DRS in a clever turned out to be a fatal mistake for the hosts. The fact frustrated Roach even more and he expressed it with his visceral reaction. The Twitterati noticed the incident and they tweeted on social media to console the Caribbean pacer.
Wow!
July 13, 2023
History
Mumbai player and umpire making mistake is a long history. Isn't it?#WIvIND #SabJawaabMilenge @JioCinema— Pritom Chakraborty (@BeingPritom) July 13, 2023
LOL
Bro the umpire is also Jaiswal's fan.— Harshit Vijay Kumar (@Harshit_V_Kumar) July 13, 2023
Yup
Now, after winning, no one will complain about Richard Kettleborough being the umpire.😂😂#WIvIND #INDvWI #IndianCricket #IshanKishan #Jaiswal #YashasviJaiswal #TestCricket— Hans (@HanishIrugula) July 12, 2023
Sad
Roach has an LBW appeal on Jaiswal turned down by Umpire— Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) July 13, 2023
We have no reviews left to use
Replays show it would have been given out on DRS pic.twitter.com/BQ17SH3OVU
Plumb
#IndvWI No reviews left and Yashashvi Jaiswal survives.. That was plumb..— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) July 13, 2023
Umpire Richard Kettleborough said its Not Out as Kemar Roach kept pleading and pleading and pleading..
Hawkeye confirms it was out LBW! pic.twitter.com/ZcWMFHJ3rU
Ouch
West Indies burning all three reviews, then Kemar Roach hitting Yashasvi Jaiswal (133 off 325) in front and the umpire saying not out. Would have been out on review. Ouch— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) July 13, 2023
Lucky
Jaiswal was lucky there. How did that Umpire didn't gave him out? Tells you why you should always keep 1 DRS as backup and not waste it.— Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) July 13, 2023
Shocker
Ahhh that’s a shocker from the umpire. Jaiswal should be gone. No reviews left for the Windies— Met. (@AFCMet) July 13, 2023
Survives!
Umpire Richard gave a decission that is in favour of India— Vikram (@Vikram20314080) July 13, 2023
God what a lucky guy this jaiswal is 🤗😂
Meanwhile Kohli at the other end thinks , had it is me, I would have been given out by the umpire 😂