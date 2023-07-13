More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter consoles Roach for being robbed of Jaiswal's wicket due to DRS blunders

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kemar Roach was seen frustated for being robbed off Jaiswal's wicket

Bowlers enjoy it most after taking a wicket but nothing is more painful for them than getting robbed of a scalp despite being sure about the dismissal. Kemar Roach experienced the same against India as he was seen exasperated after Yashasvi Jaiswal was saved due to West Indies’ DRS blunders.

India took the driving seat in the first Test of the bilateral series against West Indies as the hosts struggled to get back on their feet. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on the second day of the fixture with his strokes wearing out the West Indian bowlers gradually. However, the team had an opportunity to get the batter out after he registered his ton, only if they had used the technology available to them in a wiser manner. The team had burned all their reviews by the time the moment of truth came and that withdrew a reaction replete with agony from pacer Kemar Roach

Roach was bowling the 103rd over of the innings and the debutant was facing the fourth ball of the over. The pacer bowled the delivery back of a length and it nipped back in beating the inside edge of the youngster. The ball crashed into the pads of Jaiswal and Roach along with his teammates made a loud appeal for the dismissal. However, the umpire declared the batter to be safe and the bowler was seen clearly disappointed with the decision. 

Further, the hosts were not able to challenge the umpire’s decision as they had burned their reviews early in the day. The replays showed three reds suggesting that the batter was out and not using DRS in a clever turned out to be a fatal mistake for the hosts. The fact frustrated Roach even more and he expressed it with his visceral reaction. The Twitterati noticed the incident and they tweeted on social media to console the Caribbean pacer. 

