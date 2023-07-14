WI vs IND | Twitter hails Kohli’s magnanimous gesture to uplift centurion Jaiswal’s spirits after dismissal
Virat Kohli was seen praising Yashasvi Jaiswal for his century|
(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli is always one of the most animated characters on the field and is known for supporting teammates while donning the national jersey. He displayed character once again as he appreciated Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive hundred on Test debut while the youngster walked back to the pavilion.
West Indies tried to find their way back into the contest on Day 3 of the Dominica Test as they got rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ajinkya Rahane. However, the young opener caused a lot of damage before departing back to the crease after scoring a century on Test debut. Jaiswal garnered a lot of praise for his hundred but the spotlight was soon on Virat Kohli as he came up with a gesture that won the hearts of cricket fans around the globe.
Alzarri Joseph was bowling the 126th over of the innings and Yashasi was facing the last delivery of the ball. The pacer bowled it slightly back of a length and angling away from the left-hander. Yashasvi tried to drive it through the off-side but the ball took a faint edge and traveled straight into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. The youngster's superb knock came to an end and the batter was evidently disappointed for not being able to score a double hundred.
While the left-hander was walking back to the pavilion, Kohli patted his helmet to appreciate the knock. The Twitteratis also noticed Kohli's gesture and showered a lot of praise on him on social media.
