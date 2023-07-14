WI vs IND | Twitter hails Kohli’s magnanimous gesture to uplift centurion Jaiswal’s spirits after dismissal

Alzarri Joseph was bowling the 126th over of the innings and Yashasi was facing the last delivery of the ball. The pacer bowled it slightly back of a length and angling away from the left-hander. Yashasvi tried to drive it through the off-side but the ball took a faint edge and traveled straight into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. The youngster's superb knock came to an end and the batter was evidently disappointed for not being able to score a double hundred.