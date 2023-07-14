More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter lauds Rahkeem Cornwall for outfoxing Virat Kohli despite battling health concerns

WI vs IND | Twitter lauds Rahkeem Cornwall for outfoxing Virat Kohli despite battling health concerns

Rahkeem Cornwall has proven to be West Indies' most formidable bowler in the first Test against India

To get a batter Virat Kohli's calibre out when he is well set is no mean feat under any circumstances, but to do so while unwell is a hugely laudable achievement. Rahkeem Cornwall got the better of the veteran on Friday shortly after being allowed to bowl, having spent over a day off the field.

West Indies enjoyed a few positive moments on the field on Day 3 of the first Test in Dominica, managing three breakthroughs after a lacklustre bowling effort the previous day. The side looked especially dangerous when Rahkeem Cornwall was handed the old Dukes ball after Lunch and his efforts paid dividends soon after as the off-spinner managed to send Virat Kohli back to the hut for a patient 76 off 182 deliveries, denying him a 29th Test century. The feat was even more incredible given the fact that Cornwall was not in the best of shape through the encounter and was battling health concerns just a day ago.

Cornwall had emerged as the hosts' most potent bowler on Day 1, managing to extract turn on a dusty and slow pitch. However, he had to leave the field after bowling just a few overs and did not return to action until the start of Day 3, with West Indies Cricket officially revealing the 30-year-old was feeling unwell. Following his delayed stint on the sidelines, Cornwall was only allowed to bowl again after Lunch and in the second over of his spell had a steadfast Kohli at the other end. On the second ball of the duel, the bowler pitched a ball at length which turned sharply and bounced unusually high, taking Kohli by surprise. In the end, the veteran ended up instinctively glancing the ball off his waist straight into the hands of leg slip, much to the delight of the Caribbean side.

Twitter was quick to commend Cornwall for his dedication to the cause and exhibiting incredible skill with the ball, flooding social media with their reactions.

