WI vs IND | Twitter lauds Rahkeem Cornwall for outfoxing Virat Kohli despite battling health concerns
Rahkeem Cornwall has proven to be West Indies' most formidable bowler in the first Test against India|
West Indies Cricket
To get a batter Virat Kohli's calibre out when he is well set is no mean feat under any circumstances, but to do so while unwell is a hugely laudable achievement. Rahkeem Cornwall got the better of the veteran on Friday shortly after being allowed to bowl, having spent over a day off the field.
West Indies enjoyed a few positive moments on the field on Day 3 of the first Test in Dominica, managing three breakthroughs after a lacklustre bowling effort the previous day. The side looked especially dangerous when Rahkeem Cornwall was handed the old Dukes ball after Lunch and his efforts paid dividends soon after as the off-spinner managed to send Virat Kohli back to the hut for a patient 76 off 182 deliveries, denying him a 29th Test century. The feat was even more incredible given the fact that Cornwall was not in the best of shape through the encounter and was battling health concerns just a day ago.
Cornwall had emerged as the hosts' most potent bowler on Day 1, managing to extract turn on a dusty and slow pitch. However, he had to leave the field after bowling just a few overs and did not return to action until the start of Day 3, with West Indies Cricket officially revealing the 30-year-old was feeling unwell. Following his delayed stint on the sidelines, Cornwall was only allowed to bowl again after Lunch and in the second over of his spell had a steadfast Kohli at the other end. On the second ball of the duel, the bowler pitched a ball at length which turned sharply and bounced unusually high, taking Kohli by surprise. In the end, the veteran ended up instinctively glancing the ball off his waist straight into the hands of leg slip, much to the delight of the Caribbean side.
Twitter was quick to commend Cornwall for his dedication to the cause and exhibiting incredible skill with the ball, flooding social media with their reactions.
Kohli Departs!
July 14, 2023
Century missed
Missed century 🥺💔 #century #ViratKohli #BROKEN pic.twitter.com/ZconcWVhl6— Syam Mojesh (@SyamMojesh) July 14, 2023
LOL
India m hota to Yo Yo test k naam p nikal dete Cornwall ko#ViratKohli #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/bt2HtuRFLx— CricBrunch (@CricBrunch) July 14, 2023
Really
Oh man! You deserved a hundred King 😔 #WIvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/4kYsI1wRp7— anurag (@viratians25) July 14, 2023
Bad shot
Yes, Virat Kohli score 76 runs but he is still struggling in Test cricket.— Mohali to Melbourne 82* (@MelbourneNT82) July 14, 2023
Chasing outside ball and bad shot(wicket ball)#INDvsWI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/bZk7dIVvIb
Good knock
Virat Kohli dismissed for 76.— Viratians_sumanta18 (@Bangalidada2004) July 14, 2023
He missed out a hundred but played a good knock, great to see him back among runs in Tests.#ViratKohli #INDvsWI #Cornwall pic.twitter.com/L6LtkGtIw6
Sad
#INDvsWI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9IvF9c8jqH— pinkman (@hanma7890) July 14, 2023
Nerlaj
ICT fans to india team #ViratKohli #Cornwall #INDvsWI@BCCI pic.twitter.com/oTc85rVuoG— Pankaj_Choudhary (@im_pankajrar) July 14, 2023
He has done it
Ooooooooooo! Rahkeem Cornwall done it. VIRAT deserves 💯 while Rahkeem gets the big wicket for WI.#Cricket #ViratKohli #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/LnYob8a0YC— King Bobby (@kingboby56) July 14, 2023
Correct
Kya fayda Virat Kohli k 8 pack abs ka jab wicket Cornwall hi le jaye 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/g4sGsBNhLF— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 14, 2023