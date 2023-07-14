WI vs IND | Twitter lauds Rahkeem Cornwall for outfoxing Virat Kohli despite battling health concerns

Cornwall had emerged as the hosts' most potent bowler on Day 1, managing to extract turn on a dusty and slow pitch. However, he had to leave the field after bowling just a few overs and did not return to action until the start of Day 3, with West Indies Cricket officially revealing the 30-year-old was feeling unwell. Following his delayed stint on the sidelines, Cornwall was only allowed to bowl again after Lunch and in the second over of his spell had a steadfast Kohli at the other end. On the second ball of the duel, the bowler pitched a ball at length which turned sharply and bounced unusually high, taking Kohli by surprise. In the end, the veteran ended up instinctively glancing the ball off his waist straight into the hands of leg slip, much to the delight of the Caribbean side.