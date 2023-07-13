More Options

WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Jaiswal’s masterclass helps India take control of proceedings

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test century against West Indies

Indian batters helped the visitors put themselves in a position of strength on the second day of the Dominica Test, managing a lead of 162 runs with eight wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show as he smashed his maiden Test century while Rohit Sharma played a knock of 103.

While the Indian spinners were on fire on the opening day of the first Test between India and West Indies, the side's batters turned out to be equally competent in terms of quality as they exhibited utter domination on Day 2. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a partnership of 229 runs for the first wicket with both of them making it to their hundreds. Rohit was dismissed after scoring 103 runs while the new batting position didn't turn out to be fruitful for Shubman Gill as he departed back to the hut in quick time. Virat Kohli then walked into the middle and steadied the innings with Jaiswal batting at the other end. 

Although Rohit played a captain's knock in the fixture, Yashasvi Jaiswal made waves as he smashed a hundred on his Test debut. Further, he became the first Indian opener to score a century on foreign soil on Test debut. The youngster also broke a few records on his way and stayed at the crease at Stumps, scoring 143 runs by the end of the day. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs and the duo walked back to the dugout with scoreboard reading 312/2. Twitterati hailed the terrific performance from the Indian team and social media was flowing with a lot of praise for the visitors by the end of the day.  

