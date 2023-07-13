WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Jaiswal’s masterclass helps India take control of proceedings
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test century against West Indies|
(BCCI)
Indian batters helped the visitors put themselves in a position of strength on the second day of the Dominica Test, managing a lead of 162 runs with eight wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show as he smashed his maiden Test century while Rohit Sharma played a knock of 103.
While the Indian spinners were on fire on the opening day of the first Test between India and West Indies, the side's batters turned out to be equally competent in terms of quality as they exhibited utter domination on Day 2. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a partnership of 229 runs for the first wicket with both of them making it to their hundreds. Rohit was dismissed after scoring 103 runs while the new batting position didn't turn out to be fruitful for Shubman Gill as he departed back to the hut in quick time. Virat Kohli then walked into the middle and steadied the innings with Jaiswal batting at the other end.
Although Rohit played a captain's knock in the fixture, Yashasvi Jaiswal made waves as he smashed a hundred on his Test debut. Further, he became the first Indian opener to score a century on foreign soil on Test debut. The youngster also broke a few records on his way and stayed at the crease at Stumps, scoring 143 runs by the end of the day. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs and the duo walked back to the dugout with scoreboard reading 312/2. Twitterati hailed the terrific performance from the Indian team and social media was flowing with a lot of praise for the visitors by the end of the day.
After 44yrs, Indian Opening Pair made 200+ Partnership in an Away Test match#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/AOa2um3wXN— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) July 13, 2023
Virat Kohli celebrating his first boundary after facing 80+ balls ,— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023
this guy 😂❤️#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/6JEhN7HU5E
Virat Kohli hugs Yashasvi Jaiswal for his beautiful not out knock of 143. They will continue tomorrow 😃#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/vunZqzU7Wu— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023
Mr better than babar azam gone after scoring 6 runs on the highway 😂😂#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/p4KEnoRbcl— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) July 13, 2023
West Indies used two reviews on Virat Kohli and he survived both 😭#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/vhlIzGHims— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023
virtual hugs to my mutuals who are awake just to watch Virat Kohli 's batting tonight. 🥹🫂#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/heYF9gCPun— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023
10th Test Century for Hitman 🙌— 👌👑🌟 (@superking1816) July 13, 2023
Well played Rohit Sharma
Effortless batting by Indian Captain 😍
VIRAT kohli is enjoying Rohit's batting #RohitSharma #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/N5mDgYnmoH
Yashasvi Jaiswal saying "na bhaiya" to Virat Kohli for no run.— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023
I am already loving this pair 🥹🤍#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/W5MiOxqjWp
Virat Kohli finally hits a boundary after 80 balls and that too a cover drive. Finally we can sleep peacefully now. 😌✨#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/Kx3mnSKssS— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 13, 2023
Most balls faced in Debut Test Inning— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) July 13, 2023
(Indians)
323b - Y Jaiswal*
322b - M Azharuddin
301b - Sourav Ganguly
301b - Rohit Sharma#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/3dPuiGEjCv