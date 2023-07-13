WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Jaiswal’s masterclass helps India take control of proceedings

While the Indian spinners were on fire on the opening day of the first Test between India and West Indies, the side's batters turned out to be equally competent in terms of quality as they exhibited utter domination on Day 2. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a partnership of 229 runs for the first wicket with both of them making it to their hundreds. Rohit was dismissed after scoring 103 runs while the new batting position didn't turn out to be fruitful for Shubman Gill as he departed back to the hut in quick time. Virat Kohli then walked into the middle and steadied the innings with Jaiswal batting at the other end.