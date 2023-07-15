Asian Games 2023 | Ruturaj Gaikwad set to lead Indian team full of young blood

Only six players from the ongoing West Indies series have been picked for the competition while the rest of the squad have young faces. Notably, Rinku Singh has earned his maiden call-up thanks to his exploits in the Indian Premier League. The left-hander produced an impressive show in the tournament which garnered him a lot of praise from the former cricketers. Washington Sundar and Rahul Tripathi will have an opportunity to showcase their capabilities in the T20Is as they return to the squad. Sundar recently featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) while Tripathi played in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL).