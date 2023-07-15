WATCH | Bangladesh almost goofs up easy chase courtesy Janat’s hattrick in last over thriller
Bangladesh won the first T20I by two wickets
Bangladesh have often messed up chasing easy targets in the T20 format and they found themselves in trouble once again in the fixture against Afghanistan on Friday thanks to Karim Janat’s hattrick. However, they somehow found their way back in the thriller winning the match by two wickets.
Bangladesh started the T20I series against Afghanistan on a positive note winning the series opener by two wickets. Mohammad Nabi shined by scoring a half-century while Towhid Hridoy was the highest-scorer for Bangladesh. The performance from the batters were praiseworthy but the fixture’s dramatic finish garnered a lot of attention.
Bangladesh were in need of six runs from the last over and the final over of the innings. The Bangladesh batter struck a boundary on the first ball reducing the equation to two needed from the last five balls. Karim Janat then picked a hattrick to make the game more interesting. The hosts were on the verge of goofing up an easy chase as a result needing two runs from two balls.
Shoriful Islam came to the rescue for Bangladesh as he struck a boundary on the penultimate ball of the match. Notably, they reminded the spectators of the 2016 T20 World Cup fixture against India when they had messed up an easy chase.
This over had more drama than a daily soap 🎢 pic.twitter.com/jxM2zt1CfP— FanCode (@FanCode) July 14, 2023