WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ashwin's magical spell guides India to victory by an innings and 141 runs

After a prolific performance from the Indian batters in the first innings of the Dominica Test, the spinners came up with an excellent display to guide the Indian team to a win by an innings and 141 runs. India started the day with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli at the crease. The former was heading towards his double hundred on debut but was eventually dismissed on 171 by Alzarri Joseph. Virat Kohli held one end up, playing a knock of 76 runs, and the hosts declared the innings on 421/5 with a lead of 271 runs.