WI vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ashwin's magical spell guides India to victory by an innings and 141 runs

Ravichandran Ashwin took 12 wickets in the Dominica Test

India wrapped up the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies with a dominant win by an innings and 141 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the star of the show as he took 12 wickets throughout the Dominica Test, including two five-wicket hauls, thoroughly puzzling opposition batters.

After a prolific performance from the Indian batters in the first innings of the Dominica Test, the spinners came up with an excellent display to guide the Indian team to a win by an innings and 141 runs. India started the day with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli at the crease. The former was heading towards his double hundred on debut but was eventually dismissed on 171 by Alzarri Joseph. Virat Kohli held one end up, playing a knock of 76 runs, and the hosts declared the innings on 421/5 with a lead of 271 runs. 

As West Indies walked in to bat they had no answers to the terrific display of spin bowling presented by Ravichandran Ashwin. The off-spinner exploited the spin-friendly conditions and picked up seven wickets for 71 runs while Ravindra Jadeja complemented him from the other end by taking two wickets. Twitterati showered praise on India for outperforming their opponents with ease and taking a lead of 1-0 in the Test series. 

